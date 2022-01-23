“I believe I have a torn tendon in my right shoulder,” former WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr. said in the ring after losing his world title to Mark Magsayo. “I haven’t competed in almost two years. This is what true champions do. I wanted to step into the ring and display my superiority regardless of the injury and whatnot. We did that and I gave him a boxing lesson. I gave him a boxing lesson the whole way through. I landed clean whenever I wanted to. I couldn’t use my right arm, but I was still able to throw effective shots and touch him at will.
“I felt like I still won the fight to be honest with you. I fought with one arm. He had his hands full with a fighter with one arm and the whole fight I gave him a boxing lesson!”
Russell stated that it was an old injury from before the 2008 Olympics and he reinjured it two weeks ago in training camp.
When asked if he wanted a rematch, Russell stated “Hell yeah! Will he want a rematch?”
you are getting your asswhooped the first 3 rounds. Magsayo didn’t prepare for a one hand Russell that’s why you may look successful with one hand. You took a lot of punishment, Next time you should fight with one hand contest championship if that’s your point of view.
I’m wondering what a 34 year old Gary Russell Jr. looks like as a contender. Does he go up to 130 finally, does he still just fight once a year or does he sit around and wait for a rematch against Magsayo (who, I think, has to fight Rey Vargas now)? If his injury is significant and he needs surgery and rehab and all, I don’t think Russell fights again.
He will demand and get his rematch keeping Magsayo on the sidelines for a year. If he loses again then it will be 130 but Russell got bullied at points in this fight. At a higher weight it will be worse
In the Philippines, this is a 12-0 shutout. Russell was gifted 4-5 rounds and still lost even with the home cooking. This fight wasn’t close. If Russell is serious about the rematch, take it to Magsayo’s home field.
Got outlanded by over 100 punches. Enough said.
Thank God once a Russell is done. Worst champ ever. Held the belt hostage for over 5 years
I’m not sure what fight Russell thought he was in or what fight the commentaters were watching, but that fight was not even close. His one handed performance was impressive and should definitely get a rematch as soon as his shoulder heals, but no case could be made that he won that fight. I remember watching Russell in the 2008 Olympic Trials thinking he had the fastest hands I’d ever seen. His pro career has been pretty nondescript despite having been the longest running champion in boxing, which I learned tonight through repitition from Al Bernstein.
Gary Russell is amazing, he fought wuth one arm and still didn’t get KO by a young lion, he took that fight knowing he was injured. His money is being used for his father’s medical coverage and he only fights once or twice a year . He has the same determination and energy as Bernard Hopkins and belt or not he will always be our champion here in D.C.