“I believe I have a torn tendon in my right shoulder,” former WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr. said in the ring after losing his world title to Mark Magsayo. “I haven’t competed in almost two years. This is what true champions do. I wanted to step into the ring and display my superiority regardless of the injury and whatnot. We did that and I gave him a boxing lesson. I gave him a boxing lesson the whole way through. I landed clean whenever I wanted to. I couldn’t use my right arm, but I was still able to throw effective shots and touch him at will.

“I felt like I still won the fight to be honest with you. I fought with one arm. He had his hands full with a fighter with one arm and the whole fight I gave him a boxing lesson!”

Russell stated that it was an old injury from before the 2008 Olympics and he reinjured it two weeks ago in training camp.

When asked if he wanted a rematch, Russell stated “Hell yeah! Will he want a rematch?”