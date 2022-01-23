“This is my dream come true,” said newly crowned WBC featherweight champion Mark Magsayo. “Ever since I was a kid, this was my dream. I’m so proud that I’m a champion now. Thank you so much to the Filipino fans for the support.”
Magsayo (24-0, 16 KOs) ended the reign of boxing’s longest male world champion Gary Russell Jr. (31-2, 18 KOs), largely benefiting from an injury to Russell’s right shoulder that became discernable in round four. “I knew that he was hurt,” said Magsayo. “I hit him with a good shot. That’s why he got hurt. That was a big advantage for me. He was only using one hand. This was my opportunity to follow through. My coach was telling me to use good combinations and follow through. He said ‘this is your chance to become a champion,’ and now I am a champion.”
Magsayo left open the possibility of a rematch. “It’s up to my promotional team, but I’m willing to fight anybody. I’m the champion now!”
Ring legend Manny Pacquiao reached out to Magsayo on social media. “Congratulations, Mark Magsayo, on your first world championship! Thank you for bringing honor to our country by becoming the latest Filipino world boxing champion. Welcome to the club.”
Manny Paquiao P4P one of the best to ever lace them up! Congrats to the new champ Magsayo!!!
Russell is one delusional dude. He tries so hard to be suave and cool but that fakeness can only take you so far. Glad to see the humble deserving fighter get the nod. I had it 8 rounds to 4 and that’s actually being generous. If he’s had 2 hands Magsayo still beats him.
Too young too strong just glad the judges didn’t get to screw him they had it closer than it should have been.