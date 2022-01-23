“This is my dream come true,” said newly crowned WBC featherweight champion Mark Magsayo. “Ever since I was a kid, this was my dream. I’m so proud that I’m a champion now. Thank you so much to the Filipino fans for the support.”

Magsayo (24-0, 16 KOs) ended the reign of boxing’s longest male world champion Gary Russell Jr. (31-2, 18 KOs), largely benefiting from an injury to Russell’s right shoulder that became discernable in round four. “I knew that he was hurt,” said Magsayo. “I hit him with a good shot. That’s why he got hurt. That was a big advantage for me. He was only using one hand. This was my opportunity to follow through. My coach was telling me to use good combinations and follow through. He said ‘this is your chance to become a champion,’ and now I am a champion.”

Magsayo left open the possibility of a rematch. “It’s up to my promotional team, but I’m willing to fight anybody. I’m the champion now!”

Ring legend Manny Pacquiao reached out to Magsayo on social media. “Congratulations, Mark Magsayo, on your first world championship! Thank you for bringing honor to our country by becoming the latest Filipino world boxing champion. Welcome to the club.”