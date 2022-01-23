The next Showtime Championship Boxing telecast will be on February 26 in Las Vegas when WBA super featherweight champion Roger Gutierrez (26-3-1, 20 KOs) defends against unbeaten former interim champion Chris Colbert (16-0, 6 KOs).

The co-feature will be super lightweight Gary Antuanne Russell (14-0, 14 KOs) against former world champion Viktor Postol (31-3, 12 KOs).

In the other world title affair, IBF super flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas (33-1-2, 22 KOs) defends against Fernando Martinez (13-0, 8 KOs).