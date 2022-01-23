January 23, 2022
Boxing News

World title twinbill on Showtime Feb 26

The next Showtime Championship Boxing telecast will be on February 26 in Las Vegas when WBA super featherweight champion Roger Gutierrez (26-3-1, 20 KOs) defends against unbeaten former interim champion Chris Colbert (16-0, 6 KOs).

The co-feature will be super lightweight Gary Antuanne Russell (14-0, 14 KOs) against former world champion Viktor Postol (31-3, 12 KOs).

In the other world title affair, IBF super flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas (33-1-2, 22 KOs) defends against Fernando Martinez (13-0, 8 KOs).

Top Boxing News

