With the end of the six year, ten month reign of former WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr. on Saturday night, the longest reigning world champion in boxing is now WBA minimumweight Thammanoon Niyimtrong (also known as Knockout CP Freshmart), who has held his title for five years, seven months.

Other longest-reigning champions (at one weight) are:

Jerwin Ancajas – five years, four months

Leo Santa Cruz – five years

Errol Spence – four years, eight months

Dmitry Bivol – four years, two months

Artur Beterbiev – four years, two months