With the end of the six year, ten month reign of former WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr. on Saturday night, the longest reigning world champion in boxing is now WBA minimumweight Thammanoon Niyimtrong (also known as Knockout CP Freshmart), who has held his title for five years, seven months.
Other longest-reigning champions (at one weight) are:
Jerwin Ancajas – five years, four months
Leo Santa Cruz – five years
Errol Spence – four years, eight months
Dmitry Bivol – four years, two months
Artur Beterbiev – four years, two months
Leo Santa Cruz has been champion at featherweight for five years, but has not fought at the weight in three years and his next fight won’t be at featherweight either.
Not an impressive list. Very few title defenses against quality opposition. Not too long ago we had guys like Hopkins and Klitsco who defended their titles numerous times. Why is Tyson fury not on this list? It seems like he has been a champ for almost a decade.