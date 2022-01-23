By Brad Snyder-The Undercard

Photos: Bob Ryder

Salita Promotions put on a successful night of boxing Saturday night. The card, matched by Lina Kurylyuk and Steve Clemente, featured up-and-coming local boxers, some long-awaited pro debuts and a main event that showcased fighters from Georgia and California.

Middleweight Hugo “The Boss” Centeno Jr. (28-4-1, 15 KOs) headlined the 10-Round main event. Across the ring from him was a well-matched Antonio Todd (13-5, 7 KOs). The fight, which started slowly, had both fighters feeling each other out. The early rounds favored Centeno, as he was able to get in and then out of danger quickly after he threw punches. Centeno landed some nice combinations early in the 2nd Round. In the 3rd Round, Todd was able to land a beautiful right cross that connected, snapping Centeno’s head back. A very even 4th, led to the fight picking up the pace. Todd, all of a sudden, was touching Centeno’s chin often, and with power. The last three rounds, Todd was chasing Centeno and tagging him with his gloves. A fight, which started pretty slowly, ended at a good, fast pace. Ring announcer Pete Trevino had the honor of delivering the judge’s scores. The scores read (97-93-Todd, 95-95-Draw, 96-94-Todd) giving Todd the majority decision win.

The co-main event featured a local fighter, Winfred “Hot Boy” Harris Jr. (21-1-1, 10 KOs). The Super Middleweight contest was for the LBF USMC Championship . Harris gave his opponent Esau Herrera (19-14-1, 8 KOs) a high number of body shots throughout the 8-Round battle. Harris was most impressive with his left, as he fired thunderous body shots. Round 6 had Herrera having his best round, but Harris was on cruise control to the UD victory (75-73, 77-75, 79-73). The fight marked the first time since 2018 that Winfred Harris Jr. fought in his home state.

In other bouts, Gordie Russ II improved to (3-0, 3 KOs). The fight was the first time Heavyweight Champion trainer Sugar HIll Steward was in Russ’ corner. Russ scored two knockdowns to win at the 1:38 mark in the 1st Round by TKO over Leslie Michael Klekotta (3-8, 2 KOs) in the Super MIddleweight contest.

Joseph Hicks Jr., who was supposed to be on the 2020 U.S. Olympic team, scored his first win in his pro debut with a 4th Round 2:33 TKO. The win came against a tough Montrell James, who fell to (1-8). Hicks is now (1-0, 1 KO).

In another highly anticipated pro debut, LIghtweight Joshua Pagan (1-0, 1 KO) scored a knockdown in the 1st and 2nd Rounds to score a KO victory at the 1:25 mark of the 2nd Round. The fight gave his opponent, Glenn Mitchell, a record of (3-7, 3 KOs).

Marlon Harrington improved to (6-0, 5 KOs) by brutally defeating Terry Roscoe (2-9). Harrington, who already scored a knockdown in the first, got one more Knockdown in the MIddleweight contest, which gave him a 1:44 KO win in Round 1.

Salita Promotions announced they will be back on March 6, 2022 for another installment of Detroit Brawl.

