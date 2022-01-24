By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Hall of Famer and ESPN analyst Andre Ward says undisputed WBA, IBF, WBO and WBC franchise lightweight champion George Kambosos he’s got the toughness, power, and grit, to win proposed fights against Vasiliy Lomanchenko and Devin Haney.

“You can’t lose with either one of those fights,” Ward told Max Kellerman. “Kambosos is flexing his muscles in this 135-pound division like he just beat Floyd Mayweather, but he will soon understand that if he is successful in his next fight, regardless of who it’s against, there’s a thing called mandatories.

“So, he’s going to have to pump his brakes and start fighting who the sanctioning bodies tell him to fight. But I like both of these fights (Haney and Lomachenko) for him. He should flex his muscles.”