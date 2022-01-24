By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
Hall of Famer and ESPN analyst Andre Ward says undisputed WBA, IBF, WBO and WBC franchise lightweight champion George Kambosos he’s got the toughness, power, and grit, to win proposed fights against Vasiliy Lomanchenko and Devin Haney.
“You can’t lose with either one of those fights,” Ward told Max Kellerman. “Kambosos is flexing his muscles in this 135-pound division like he just beat Floyd Mayweather, but he will soon understand that if he is successful in his next fight, regardless of who it’s against, there’s a thing called mandatories.
“So, he’s going to have to pump his brakes and start fighting who the sanctioning bodies tell him to fight. But I like both of these fights (Haney and Lomachenko) for him. He should flex his muscles.”
Kambosos is tough, gritty, and has made a believer out of me. However, let’s not jump way ahead here and think he is the guiding light of the future undisputed champion. He beat Lopez yes, but some of the other future opposition he will face does not have Lopez’s style and could test Kambosos with his skills. We have seen in the past many fighters who looked real good against one fighter, and then get derailed by another. I am taking my time at this point to closely watch Kambosos before I jump to any conclusions.
I AGREE SCOOB… I WANT HIM TO FIGHT HANEY AND NOBODY ELSE AND CLEAR UP THE LIGHTWEIGHT PICTURE AND NOTHING ELSE… LET’S GET THIS MADNESS OVER WITH… LET’S HAVE A WORLD CHAMPION THAT HAS ALL THE BELTS WBC’S INCLUDED… THAT’S THE ONLY REAL WAY I’LL EVER SAY HE’S THE UNIFIED UNDISPUTED LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMP OF THE WORLD… UNLESS THAT HAPPENS THERE WILL ALWAYS BE A DOUBT AND AN ASTERISK… I MEAN LOOK HANEY IS 27-0-15… EVEN RING MAGAZINE IS STARTING TO PISS ME OFF BY NOT MAKING HIM HIS MANDATORY EVEN THOUGH THEY HAVE HIM THE BOSS OF THE WBC TITLE….
Andre Ward-great fighter, not great fight predictor. I see no way Kambosos beats a healthy Loma and maybe can beat Haney but maybe Haney “outruns” him all night.