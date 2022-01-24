Big day on Saturday with two major telecasts to end January 2022.

Hall of Fame promoter Don King presents a $49.99 pay-per-view world title double doubleheader in Warren, Ohio, featuring WBA heavyweight champion Trevor Bryan (21-0, 15 KOs) defending against #13 rated Jonathan Guidry (17-0-2, 10 KOs) and WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Junior Makabu (28-2 with 25 KOs) defending against Thabiso Mchunu (23-5, 13 KOs).

The DKP show will go head-to-head with an ESPN telecast promoted by none other than King’s former arch-rival Bob Arum/Top Rank. The Top Rank show from Tulsa, Oklahoma has a pair of ten round junior lightweight bouts in the spotlight as Robson Conceicao (16-1, 8 KOs) returns against Xavier Martinez (17-0, 11 KOs, and Rene Tellez Giron (16-1, 10 KOs) meets Luis Melendez (17-1, 13 KOs.

As always, there may be some streams popping up here and there. For example, Thursday’s card in Spain featuring former world champion Sergio Martinez (54-3-2, 30 KOs) vs. Macaulay McGowan (14-2-1, 3 KOs) will likely surface somewhere.