The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee ordered the lightweight world title fight between champion Gervonta Davis and mandatory challenger Rolando “Rolly” Romero. The formal communication was sent to both teams of both fighters, who will have 30 days, which expires next February 24, to reach an agreement.

Pursuant to WBA rules, the president and the Committee have the right to define a mandatory period at their discretion. In Davis’ case, it was conditioned to a nine (9) month mandatory defense period. As this period has expired, he must face Romero.

The fight had been previously ordered but external issues prevented it from taking place at that time. The Davis-Romero showdown marks another step in the WBA’s title reduction plan.