The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee ordered the lightweight world title fight between champion Gervonta Davis and mandatory challenger Rolando “Rolly” Romero. The formal communication was sent to both teams of both fighters, who will have 30 days, which expires next February 24, to reach an agreement.
Pursuant to WBA rules, the president and the Committee have the right to define a mandatory period at their discretion. In Davis’ case, it was conditioned to a nine (9) month mandatory defense period. As this period has expired, he must face Romero.
The fight had been previously ordered but external issues prevented it from taking place at that time. The Davis-Romero showdown marks another step in the WBA’s title reduction plan.
Honestly I do not think that Rollie can beat Gervota.. this one if happens will go TKO 6 Tank Davis Win.
Gervonta is gonna set Rolli straight about his delusional thoughts that he is a great fighter. My guess is Gervonta flattening Rolli in any given moment before 5 rounds.
Davis is probably saying, “Sh*t, just don’t put me back in there with MF Isaac Cruz, unless I have no choice!!”
Davis vs. Romero will become a nasty, physical fight. I feel sorry for the referee in this possible scrap.