The World Boxing Association (WBA) gave a deadline of 90 days, until next April 24, to carry out the mandatory bout between WBA super bantamweight super champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev and his mandatory challenger Ronny Rios. Matchroom Boxing won the right to promote the fight on May 24, 2021. However, the fight had to be suspended due to Covid-19 and Akhmadaliev received special permission to defend against Jose Velazquez last November.

Once the voluntary defense was completed, the Championships Committee sent the communication form to the company in charge of organizing the fight with the established deadline to promote the confrontation. Akhmadaliev is the 122lb world champion and Rios occupies the first position in the WBA rankings.