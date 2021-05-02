By Miguel Maravilla
Former unified heavyweight champion Andy “The Destroyer” Ruiz Jr. (34-2, 22 KO’s) of Imperial, California spoke about his win over Chris “The Nightmare” Arreola (38-7-1, 33 KO’s) of Riverside, California Saturday night at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California in the first-ever all-Mexican heavyweight showdown on FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View.
One BIG upset win does not make a fighter great! Andy got the better of AJ that June night. AJ trained for another fighter for months then had just about a week to change styles to fight Ruiz. It was a great win for Andy, but it was if anything a one time fluke. Before AJ, Andy could barely fill seats and was never exciting. Has great hand speed yes but that’s about it. He wont e beating AJ, Tyson Fury, and other top heavyweights anytime soon.
U have to be out of your mind if You believe Andy’s win was a fluke against AJ. Quit making excuses for AJ, he got soundly beat by Andy and stopped. There was no fluke as he broke him down and made him quit. A fluke would’ve been one punch and a knockout. The ONLY reason Andy lost the rematch because he ate himself out of the championship. AJ was on his bicycle in the rematch all night and took Andy’s power seriously and did not exchange. Obviously u r still butt hurt over AJs loss, who will get soundly beat by Fury. AJ has power and overall decent boxing skills but he can be outboxed and has a sus chin.
Andy Ruiz, be grateful you won the fight, and don’t say much. Go back to the gym, lose more weight, and work on your weaknesses. Work your way back into contention, or drop to 219, and fight at a bridgerweight.