Lightweight contender Felix Verdejo is being investigated in a murder case involving a pregnant 27-year-old woman with whom he was allegedly having an affair. The story is front page news in Puerto Rico, where the press reports that police have seized a Dodge Durango owned by Verdejo and are combing through his phone and text records. Authorities also reportedly have an informant who is proving substantial evidence. The FBI will likely take over the case, which could involve carjacking, kidnapping, and murder for hire.

Top Rank, Verdejo’s promoter, issued the following statement: “Top Rank’s thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Keishla Marlen Rodriguez Ortiz, and with the entire Puerto Rican people at this time of mourning. We are deeply disturbed by the news reports, and we will continue to monitor developments in the case as it progresses.”