By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

In a WBC heavyweight eliminator, former unified champion Andy “The Destroyer” Ruiz Jr. (35-2, 22 KOs) of Imperial Valley, California, defeated Cuba’s Luis “King Kong” Ortiz (33-3, 28 KOs) by twelve round unanimous decision on Sunday night at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Ruiz dropped Ortiz twice in round two, but the 43-year-old King Kong survived. The pace slowed until round seven when Ruiz dropped Ortiz again. Scores were 113-112, 114-111, 114-111.

It was Ruiz that started off stalking as the southpaw Ortiz pumped the jab, later in the round Ortiz mixed in a combination that snapped Ruiz’s head. Returning the favor in round two, Ruiz drilled Ortiz with a short right hand, sending him to the canvas as he was up and continued to fight and dropped him a second time as Ortiz finished the round. A body shot in the third by Ruiz staggered Ortiz, Ruiz paced himself controlling the round. Sticking and trading jabs in the fourth, Ortiz kept Ruiz at a distance as Ruiz attacked and attempted to connect the chopping right.

Ruiz stayed close to Ortiz in the fifth as the Cuban continued to box and jab away. Looking to land the right hand, Ruiz attempted the neutralize Ortiz in the sixth as King Kong continued to box and jab. The pace in round seven favored Ortiz as the jab was on point, Ruiz however connected with a huge right hand that sent Ortiz to the canvas a third time. Continuing to pump the jab, Ortiz utilized the stick as he had a good eighth round keeping Ruiz away and limiting him.

The former world champion appeared to slow his pace in the ninth as he stalked, Ortiz connected with a solid straight left snapping Ruiz’s head. Late in the fight in the tenth, Ortiz kept working off the jab neutralizing Ruiz and limiting his work output. Heading to the championship rounds, the fight appeared to be close as Ortiz dictated at his pace, later in the eleventh round Ruiz connected with a solid right hand that caused Ortiz’s left eye to swell up. With the fight hanging close, Ortiz stalked and was busy as the two finished trading in the center.

After 12 rounds the judges scored the bout 114-111, 114-111, and 113-112 in favor of Ruiz.