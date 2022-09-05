By Miguel Maravilla at ringside
In a WBC heavyweight eliminator, former unified champion Andy “The Destroyer” Ruiz Jr. (35-2, 22 KOs) of Imperial Valley, California, defeated Cuba’s Luis “King Kong” Ortiz (33-3, 28 KOs) by twelve round unanimous decision on Sunday night at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Ruiz dropped Ortiz twice in round two, but the 43-year-old King Kong survived. The pace slowed until round seven when Ruiz dropped Ortiz again. Scores were 113-112, 114-111, 114-111.
It was Ruiz that started off stalking as the southpaw Ortiz pumped the jab, later in the round Ortiz mixed in a combination that snapped Ruiz’s head. Returning the favor in round two, Ruiz drilled Ortiz with a short right hand, sending him to the canvas as he was up and continued to fight and dropped him a second time as Ortiz finished the round. A body shot in the third by Ruiz staggered Ortiz, Ruiz paced himself controlling the round. Sticking and trading jabs in the fourth, Ortiz kept Ruiz at a distance as Ruiz attacked and attempted to connect the chopping right.
Ruiz stayed close to Ortiz in the fifth as the Cuban continued to box and jab away. Looking to land the right hand, Ruiz attempted the neutralize Ortiz in the sixth as King Kong continued to box and jab. The pace in round seven favored Ortiz as the jab was on point, Ruiz however connected with a huge right hand that sent Ortiz to the canvas a third time. Continuing to pump the jab, Ortiz utilized the stick as he had a good eighth round keeping Ruiz away and limiting him.
The former world champion appeared to slow his pace in the ninth as he stalked, Ortiz connected with a solid straight left snapping Ruiz’s head. Late in the fight in the tenth, Ortiz kept working off the jab neutralizing Ruiz and limiting his work output. Heading to the championship rounds, the fight appeared to be close as Ortiz dictated at his pace, later in the eleventh round Ruiz connected with a solid right hand that caused Ortiz’s left eye to swell up. With the fight hanging close, Ortiz stalked and was busy as the two finished trading in the center.
After 12 rounds the judges scored the bout 114-111, 114-111, and 113-112 in favor of Ruiz.
Pretty much what we expected
Neither fighter is top 5 anymore
Luis hung in there at 50 yrs old.
Ruiz needs to stay active
Ruiz is trash now ever since he went on a diet and lost weight he hasn’t looked the same. He was harder puncher and better chin as a fatty.
Great performance by Andy Ruiz and Ortiz. I think Ortiz has the tools to beat Usyk and you never know maybe against Fury. Wilder and Ruiz would be a great match with the winner getting a shot at the title.
Sarcasm is great…lol
Seems like a fair decision. Ortiz seemed to win every round when he wasnt KD’ed or stunned. Wonder if Ruiz could even land a big right hand on Wilder? I would hope Andy would pick up his work rate against Wilder if that fight happened.
Ortiz getting dropped with those high shots on the head. Not sure he is going to stand up to other heavys with big punches.
Luis Orriz should retire and Ruiz is confirming with every fight that his win over Jushua was a fluke, just a very lucky night. I don’t see in Ruiz the substance to be in the mix with the top guys, Joyce or Dubois would destroy him.
Ruiz would box circles around Joyce are you kidding?!?!? Joyce might be the slowest heavyweight I’ve ever seen. Dude moves like he’s made out of concrete. Ruiz is a thousand times the fighter Joyce could ever be!! Calling his win against AJ a “fluke” is hilarious. I told everyone he was going to win that fight and win it easily. He did. When he’s in shape he’s a top fighter, no question. He’s the fastest guy in the division. He would have a field day teeing off on slow ass Joyce. He’d win every exchange. He can take punches as you saw tonight. Ortiz can punch and Ruiz was never dazed.
Berserker: Recon Joyce would not be much affected by Ruiz’s power and Joyce’s higher work rate would tire Ruiz out. But you could be right.
Yeah it’s cos he lost all that weight he basically just fcked himself doing that cos he took away his power and punch resistance. Should’ve learnt from fury. Stupid Ruiz god created you a fat man stop trying to get six pack abs.
Ortiz then took the count three times and Ruiz Jr still just managed to win the match. I don’t know what to believe.
The victory over Joshua was no fluke. He went another 12 rounds afterwards also against Joshua. Says maybe something about Joshua too.
Still want to give Ruiz Jr more time. Ruiz Jr is only 32. But there are for sure questionmarks.
Never thought I would wish for the days of Tony Tubbs and Greg Page nothing but bums today
Fair point but theory has more wholes than Swiss Cheese….never know when you step in ring and they are face to face…
Disappointed by Ruiz was unable to pull the trigger.
Great fight lots of action, i fell asleep, woke up and glad it was over.
Not Impressed with either. Ruiz came in fluffy again. And ortiz wasnt aggressive. Disappointed….
Wilder in 2!
Decent scorecards for a C+ fight. 6-6 or 114-114 and then subtract 3 points for the knockdowns. I would have gone 10-8 on round 2 though as the 2nd knockdown was questionable.
Ruiz needs to be more consistant with his combinations. He can’t fight like that against uzik, fury much less wilder. Not really interested seen him matched up against any of the top 5! He really needs to work harder cause he struggled against a slow, washed up 50 year old! He needed to impress againt the old man but, instead looked terrible! He might have one more big paycheck being match against any of the top 5 but, thats it. I don’t think ruiz has much in the tank to go toe to toe against the top dogs as he did with the overimflated joshua! He really needs to work harder than this to really show interest to promotors!
2 heavyweight Johnny Tapias fighting for 0 credibility. Nothing to see here. Sad
The 12th round was a good and exciting round with both Ruiz and Ortiz pushing the action and trading. Was Ortiz pushing in the 12th because Ruiz was more tired and Ortiz felt that Ruiz’s punches no longer felt as heavy or was Ortiz just giving it all because it was the final round.
Ruiz was just too inactive against the busier Ortiz. The knockdowns pulled it out for him, but Ortiz was outworking him in many of the other rounds. It was a tactical fight but it looked like Ruiz had a hard time attacking the southpaw stance of Ortiz while getting peppered with jabs and left hands. He also looked slow on his feet.He had success when they exchanged but at a distance, Ortiz was getting the better of it.
Ruiz may do better against an orthodox fighter. The bad news is, Usyk is an active, mobile southpaw who throws a lot of punches.
Dumbass Ruiz you lost your weight now you are average bum.
Almost lost to 50 year old chinless grandfather Ortiz. Wilder & dubois will poleaxe you in 2 rounds.
Ruiz is still a pigs ass. Could stand to lose 25 pounds!