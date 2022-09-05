By Rocky Morales at ringside
WBC #2 lightweight Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (24-2-1, 17KO) was provided a sacrificial lamb in light-punching WBC #4 super featherweight Eduardo Ramirez (27-3-3, 12KO) and did not disappoint with a second round destruction of Ramirez in a WBC lightweight title eliminator. Ramirez was on his bike in the opening round with Cruz in hot pursuit. In the second round, it wasn’t long before Cruz landed a crunching lead left hook to drop Ramirez hard to the canvas. The referee took a long hard look at Ramirez before allowing him to continue. Moments later, Cruz landed an even more punishing left hook, right cross, left hook combo to drop Ramirez again with the referee immediately waving off the fight without a count. Time of the stoppage was 2:27 of the second round.
Despite becoming a mandatory to WBC (and undisputed) world champ Devin Haney, PBC appears to, instead, be pushing Cruz back into a rematch with WBA “regular” champ Getvonta “Tank” Davis. With Davis in attendance and the cameras focused on him, the easily led crowd in attendance chanted “We Want Tank, We Want Tank!!”
Cruz landed some nice crosses to set up his KO. Hats off to him. However, calling Tank out for the rematch will be much harder than the soft handed Ramirez he KO’d. Cruz has a habit of alienating his jab to set up his power punches by walking straight in and landing his bombs. Tank will take advantage of that mistake if they rematch since Tank has improved his game.
I like Cruz, he throws punches with bad intentions. On another note, why did he get a belt when he won a title eliminator?
No way Queenry takes this fight.
Cruz = A HARD OUT!!!
I want to see Lomachenko vs. Cruz (2023). I can’t wait to hear Lomachenko’s opinion about a Cruz fight in 2023. Otherwise, I have no problems with Haney vs. Cruz.
Unless he has NO CHOICE, Davis has zero interest in another scrap against Cruz. If Cruz wants to apply maximum pressure on Davis, he will have to go through Lomachenko and/or through Haney.
What do you expect. PBC’s undercards are usually mismatches.