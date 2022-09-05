By Rocky Morales at ringside

WBC #2 lightweight Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (24-2-1, 17KO) was provided a sacrificial lamb in light-punching WBC #4 super featherweight Eduardo Ramirez (27-3-3, 12KO) and did not disappoint with a second round destruction of Ramirez in a WBC lightweight title eliminator. Ramirez was on his bike in the opening round with Cruz in hot pursuit. In the second round, it wasn’t long before Cruz landed a crunching lead left hook to drop Ramirez hard to the canvas. The referee took a long hard look at Ramirez before allowing him to continue. Moments later, Cruz landed an even more punishing left hook, right cross, left hook combo to drop Ramirez again with the referee immediately waving off the fight without a count. Time of the stoppage was 2:27 of the second round.

Despite becoming a mandatory to WBC (and undisputed) world champ Devin Haney, PBC appears to, instead, be pushing Cruz back into a rematch with WBA “regular” champ Getvonta “Tank” Davis. With Davis in attendance and the cameras focused on him, the easily led crowd in attendance chanted “We Want Tank, We Want Tank!!”