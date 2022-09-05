By Rocky Morales at ringside

Four-time, three-division former world champ, Abner Mares (31-3-2, 15 KOs) fought to a majority draw with tough-as-nails Miguel Flores (25-5, 12 KOs) in a 10 round lightweight bout. It was the first appearance in the ring for Mares in 51 months and he got off to a nice start landing crisp counter punches over the aggressive Flores.

By the middle rounds, however, Mares started fading with Flores feeding off his weakening soul. In the seventh round, Mares was looking like a fighter trying to just go the distance and was all over the place with Flores in hot pursuit. The next couple rounds was more of the same with Mares only landing the occasional counter but Flores pressing the action and willing to eat a Mares counter to land his own shots.

The final round saw Flores going for broke and Mares just trying to make it to the final bell. Although Mares had his moments early on, Flores seemed like he did enough to win the fight as it went to the scorecards. Judges saw it 96-94 Mares and 95-95 even on the other two scorecards for a majority draw. Mares appeared disappointed in the draw but really was a shell of his former likely Hall of Fame self and should consider hanging up the gloves to concentrate on the broadcast booth.