Andy Ruiz Post-Fight Press Conference “I didn’t feel 100%, but we got the victory.” By Miguel Maravilla Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. talks about his hard-fought unanimous decision over Luis “King Kong” Ortiz on Sunday night in a WBC title eliminator at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. Next up for Ruiz could be former WBC champion Deontay Wilder if Wilder gets past Robert Helenius on October 15. _ Ruiz defeats Ortiz in WBC eliminator Like this: Like Loading...

