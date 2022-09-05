By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #1 junior welterweight Liam Paro (22-0 13 KOs) and Brock Jarvis (20-0 18 KOs) will clash for the WBO Global title at the South Bank Piazza in Brisbane, Australia on October 15, live to subscribers worldwide on DAZN. This will be Matchroom Boxing’s first show in Australia.

Liam Paro: “My rankings speak for themselves; I’ve taken no shortcuts to get here. I ain’t losing to a guy who isn’t on my level. His team will quickly realize that they’ve made the wrong move chasing a fight with me. On fight night I’ll show you why I’m rated #1.”

Brock Jarvis: “I’m very grateful to get the opportunity. It almost seems unfair that I get a shot at world #1 without even having competed in the 140lb division but that’s just the way that it went and I’m very lucky to get the opportunity. I’m going to make the most of it.”

Undefeated heavyweight Demsey McKean (21-0, 13 KOs) will also see action, taking on Germany Patrick Korte (18-1-1, 15 KOs) for the vacant IBF Intercontinental crown.