By Miguel Maravilla at ringside
In a WBA heavyweight title eliminator, former unified heavyweight champion Andy “The Destroyer” Ruiz Jr. (34-2, 22 KOs) scored a hard-fought twelve round unanimous decision over Chris “The Nightmare” Arreola (38-7-1, 33 KOs) on Saturday night in front of 3,940 at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California in the first boxing event since the shutdown and first-ever Mexican heavyweight showdown on FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View.
Wasting no time, Ruiz and Arreola began throwing at from the opening bell with Ruiz connecting solidly and going to the body. During an exchange in round two, Arreola connected with a short right on top of Ruiz head scoring a knockdown as everyone was on their feet. Ruiz was up fighting but Arreola once again connected with a right hand. Arreola continued where he left off as he staggered Ruiz to the ropes but the former champ continued to fight and hang on.
In the fifth, Ruiz got his composure as Arreola slowed his pace. The former world champion appeared to have adapted and neutralize Arreola, Ruiz boxed and used combinations to score, Arreola didn’t appear to be phased. In the seventh, Ruiz worked the jab and mixed in combinations. The eighth-round saw, Ruiz connect with a solid right, moments later Arreola appeared to be bothered by pain on his arm.
Late in the fight in the ninth, Ruiz let his hands go but Arreola was still on the hunt. Ruiz outworked Arreola in the tenth round, jabbing away and mixing in combinations as Arreola was limited and appeared to be hurt from his arm. Coming out strong for the eleventh, Ruiz attacked despite have blood trickling down his nose as Arreola continued to stand his ground making it thus far. The final round was all pressure for Ruiz as Arreola held his own in giving a valiant effort and making it entertaining.
In going the distance, the judges scored the bout 118-109, 118-109, and 117-110 as Ruiz wins a unanimous decision.
“He got me with a good clean right hand in the second round,” said Ruiz. “I was too overconfident and dropped my hand a bit. Hats off to him. We just kept pushing and pushing. I switched up and started focusing on counterpunching and working the body.”
“I felt a little rust and I know other fighters can relate to that. If he wants to run it back, we’ll run it back with him.”
Arreola stated, “I respect the judges, but I guess beauty is in the eye of the beholder. He might have won, but don’t tell me I only won two or three rounds. I got hit in the shoulder and it kind of threw it off. It wasn’t a big deal though. It’s a part of boxing. I didn’t take too much punishment. I’m ready to run it back with Andy.”
Was I right? Or was I right? I said Arreola would give Andy a fight but Andy not being a knockout puncher would end up winning a majority or unanimous decision. No way Andy beats AJ or Tyson Fury!
If I’m not mistaken I think he already beat AJ, didn’t he?
Fluke win tho. AJ trained 8 weeks for a fight and then had 1 week notice on a different opponent. BIG difference. Andy never beats AJ again.
He already beat AJ
I guess the days of looking like you train as a heavy are long gone. Both these guy looked sloppy. 97% of the heavy top contenders are fat and sloppy looking. Zero muscle tone. The 90’s heavy weights would destroy today’s heavy weights.
Can’t compare to the steroid era
That’s how the fighters looked in the 80s pre-Tyson.
Except for guys like Mike Weaver, Bonecrusher Smith, Tony Tucker and Frank Bruno (not everyone back then was a slob).
@Cubanitovich I’d add Mike Williams to that list…
The 90’s didn’t have any legit PED testing either so it might be wise to factor that little difference in.
And 80’s heavyweights would destroy today’s
The judges are fked, i had Arreola winning the first 3 rounds and drawn the 4th. They only gave him 1 round wtf?
Anyway good fight.
Great fight.
And I agree with Arreola that two of the three judges should feel obligated to perform felatio on him after those scores.
Is this what our critiques have come to? Judging and commenting solely on physique vs. an actual fight analysis? Listen I expected more from Ruiz but without being biased I do understand and saw what the objective was. Have your moments but work on your craft. Not only did he have to shake ring rust but he is also trying to evolve and improve as a fighter. He previously fought more instinctually but tonight he was more strategic, sticking to the game plan his corner has devised for him while working on the new things he was taught. He is a work in progress and seems to be committed to reaching another level. His heart and raw talent took him to the highest pinnacles of boxing and now he is working on staying there. Now with that said I’m concerned about his ability to take those big punches. Prior to being dropped in the 1st fight with Aj he had never been dropped. Now he seemed to get buzzed often. Let’s see what the future holds for Andy, I’ll continue to be a big fan. Much respect for both fighters
Both of these guys are American not Mexicans. As a citizen of the United States, I’m an American and nothing but an American.
Jimmy P. another Juan Valdez are you? Who cares!? There’s bigger fish to fry.
Ruiz was rusty….kept getting hit with that right hand… specific ally the right hand counter…Arreola stunned Ruiz ….couldn’t adapt during the fight,..Ruiz was open for a short right hand all night….Arreola couldn’t follow through maybe injury but most likely age….Ruiz needs to work on his defense …..has great handspeed but relying on exchanges with opponent toooo much…gets caught…this fight didn’t seem to take punches well…strategy maybe catching up with him should set punches up off jab then use handspeed effectively….needs more time up fights before stepping up again….
I have one word for you….C? Too Laboring Gerbronies laboring to a decision. Great fight my ass
Ruiz didn’t win it. Arreola lost it with inactivity. Took his best shots. He should of gone for broke. Loved the post fight interview. That should be fined when your a professional.
For some odd reason this is the Cristobal that foughtKlitschko give or take a few anos..Klitschko NOT Minto. One do one not no do one?
A good scrap.
Arreola needed to step into his jabs to set up more efficient right hands. Arreola gave it try, but Ruiz, Jr. (Ruiz) had too much speed and too many punch varieties. Ruiz’s left hooks were highly accurate because Arreola was unable to keep up his right hand when Ruiz threw his left hooks as a #2 or especially as a #3.
As expected, Ruiz’s hand speed and combination punching were solid. However, I was very impressed with Ruiz’s constant jabs to Arreola’s stomach – FMJ style. During the course of a fight, constant stiff jabs to a person’s stomach can take air while minimizing a person’s physical will and/or mental will. Ruiz displayed solid jabs to Arreola’s stomach (as a silent killer).
I do not care for a rematch because Ruiz should move to bigger and better matters. Next, I hope to see Ruiz fight Ortiz or Usyk because Wilder is experiencing camp issues and confidence issues.