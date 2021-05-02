Chaves stops Santana in Argentina Welterweight Brian Damian Chaves (13-1, 4 KOs) of Argentina stopped countryman Carlos Armando Santana (17-4, 3 KOs) in round five to retain his World Boxing Association Fedebol title on Saturday night at the Complejo Multifuncion in Perez, Santa Fe, Argentina. Rounding out the undercard… Carlos Maria Alanis UD Rodrigo Gustavo Gabriel Roldan 6rds super featherweights Jesus Dario Burgos Draw Sergio Gabriel Scaringi 6rds super featherweights Ezequiel Palaversic TKO 2 Leandro Contreras 4rds lightweights Marco Ezequiel Garcia Overjero Draw MiguelAngel Correa 4rds welterweights O.R. Promotions-Osvaldo Rivero promoted the event with TyC Sports televising Ruiz defeats Arreola by unanimous decision Jacoby comes back from the brink, stops Perez

