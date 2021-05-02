Welterweight Brian Damian Chaves (13-1, 4 KOs) of Argentina stopped countryman Carlos Armando Santana (17-4, 3 KOs) in round five to retain his World Boxing Association Fedebol title on Saturday night at the Complejo Multifuncion in Perez, Santa Fe, Argentina.
Rounding out the undercard…
Carlos Maria Alanis UD Rodrigo Gustavo Gabriel Roldan 6rds super featherweights
Jesus Dario Burgos Draw Sergio Gabriel Scaringi 6rds super featherweights
Ezequiel Palaversic TKO 2 Leandro Contreras 4rds lightweights
Marco Ezequiel Garcia Overjero Draw MiguelAngel Correa 4rds welterweights
O.R. Promotions-Osvaldo Rivero promoted the event with TyC Sports televising