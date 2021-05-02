May 2, 2021
Boxing Results

Chaves stops Santana in Argentina

Welterweight Brian Damian Chaves (13-1, 4 KOs) of Argentina stopped countryman Carlos Armando Santana (17-4, 3 KOs) in round five to retain his World Boxing Association Fedebol title on Saturday night at the Complejo Multifuncion in Perez, Santa Fe, Argentina.

Rounding out the undercard…

Carlos Maria Alanis UD Rodrigo Gustavo Gabriel Roldan 6rds super featherweights

Jesus Dario Burgos Draw Sergio Gabriel Scaringi 6rds super featherweights

Ezequiel Palaversic TKO 2 Leandro Contreras 4rds lightweights

Marco Ezequiel Garcia Overjero Draw MiguelAngel Correa 4rds welterweights

O.R. Promotions-Osvaldo Rivero promoted the event with TyC Sports televising

