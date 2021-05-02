By Boxing Bob Newman at ringside

An 11-bout Pro-Am show took place at the Red Lion Conference Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming Friday night. Promoted by Ghost Town Gladiators, A1 PRO The Next Generation and Chichimecan Combat Sports and Entertainment. The first five bouts were dubbed “semi-pro,” but fought under amateur rules: 3 x 3 minute rounds, no headgear.

In the opening bout, Anthony Martinez outworked Alex Mann in a light heavyweight match.

Super middleweights Franco Perez Antillon and Francisco Martinez thrilled the crowd with their effort over three hot rounds, with Antillon eking out a split decision.

Middleweights Francisco Hernandez and Ramiro Figueroa showed loads of skill and heart, but Figueroa had the measure of Hernandez in winning a unanimous 3-round decision.

Luis Acosta piled on too much pressure for Kevin Pantoja to handle in winning a super welterweight battle.

Lasha Abashidze gave away the first round to Josh Challenger in their middleweight contest. Then the Georgian import began landing telling blows, finally flooring Challenger at the close of round 2. Challenger was reeling from more Abashidze pressure in the third, but somehow withstood the onslaught to hear the final bell. Abashidze won going away on all three judges’ scorecards.