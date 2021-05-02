By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

In a WBC super welterweight eliminator, 6’6 Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora (17-0-1, 12 KOs) stopped Jorge “El Demonio” Cota (30-5, 27 KOs) Sinaloa, Mexico in the fourth round. Coming out swinging, Cota came right at Fundora, but the 6’6 fighter mixed it up in what was a fun start. Continuing to exchange, Cota began to bleed from a cut on his right eye as Fundora stood close to him. Fundora ripped Cota on the inside but Cota continued to fight back swinging wildly at the tall fighter. In the fourth, Fundora landed huge punches as Cota continued to stay on his feet but the referee stepped in to stop the fight at 2:35. Cota and the fans were not happy with the stoppage.

In the opening bout of the FOX Sports PPV, Jesús Ramos, Jr. (16-0, 14 KOs) of Phoenix won a hard-fought tough unanimous decision over 2008 U.S. Olympian Javier “El Intocable” Molina (22-4, 9 KOs) of Norwalk, California in a 10 round welterweight bout.

Exchanging jabs in the first round, Molina kept his distance with Ramos lurking working patiently. Ramos appeared to cut the ring early in the second as Molina circled letting his hands go, later in the round Ramos connected with a solid straight left snapping Molina’s head back. Ramos worked the jab to start the third and pressured, Molina continued to box. In the fourth, Ramos continued to stay on the flashy Molina crouching him attempting to keep him close. Molina clinched as Ramos’s pressure began slowing down the 2008 Olympian.

Ramos began connecting with big punches. Closing in with the pressure, Ramos worked patiently in the sixth landing solid shots, but Molina fought back. Things got intense in the seventh round as Ramos continued to hold down Molina’s head, out of frustration Molina retaliated by hitting him on the break as the referee immediately deducted a point from Molina. In round eight, Molina fired the jab to keep Ramos off. The tenth and final round was all flash as Ramos and Molina peppered away with the jab.

The judges scored the bout 99-90, 99-90, and 97-92.