By Miguel Maravilla

WBA super welterweight champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara (28-3-3, 16 KOs) won his third title in a second weight class when he knocked out Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna (30-5-1, 12 KOs) in the first round to claim the vacant WBA middleweight title on Saturday night at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Lara shot an overhead left through LaManna’s guard to lay him out and he was done. The referee immediately stopped the fight. Lara needed just 80 seconds to end the fight.

