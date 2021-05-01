By Miguel Maravilla
WBA super welterweight champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara (28-3-3, 16 KOs) won his third title in a second weight class when he knocked out Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna (30-5-1, 12 KOs) in the first round to claim the vacant WBA middleweight title on Saturday night at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Lara shot an overhead left through LaManna’s guard to lay him out and he was done. The referee immediately stopped the fight. Lara needed just 80 seconds to end the fight.
_
Sad for Cornflake
Didn’t think it would be the first round, but I’m not surprised. Lamanna’s gone 2-2 in his last 4, lost 2 fights just last year, including once by ko to someone fighting on this same card….. but the WBA puts him in a title fight. Okie dokie.
If this guy could fight for a title without earning it i should go to the Olympics, or a world championships!!!
Let’s see a Charlo face this guy. Will not happen only Canelo takes shots like that. Charlos have faced nobody significant. Best fight big Charlo Fought was a GGG loser. They deserve nothing.
you deserve a something in the mouth for how stupid you are.
Feel sorry for past fighters that never got a world title shot despite the quality opponents they have beaten or faced!!!
LaManna is demanding a rematch.
Been saying it all along, LaManna getting a title shot was an absolute disgrace to the sport. Worse than Mike Lee and that was really bad. Zero wins agains any good fighters and some bad losses to boot. Lara is a good JR MIDDLEWEIGHT not known for his power and he starched him in 1. There were 2 TITLE fights today where the underdog’s odds of winning were less than Logan Paul vs Mayweather. And he has no shot. Boxing needs an overhaul.
Lamanna was in over his head against the former champ Lara and extended his hands out and was wide open for Lara’s left on the chin and it was over. Lamanna is a well liked Jersey boxer but got hit once and it was over.
Put Lara in there against Murata and stop wasting time. Murata, in absence of any health issues and/or family issues, get in the ring against Lara and please stop holding the belt with inactivity.
Lara says his first defense is against Clay Collard, then he’s taking aim at “The Man” Anthony Mundine because he wants to fight the best.
I did say Lara in 2! but i knew it would be easy game come first round.
This does nothing for Lara but give him a belt to leaver Charlo or GGG into a fight. Maybe he can fight Boo Boo in the most boring fight of the year.