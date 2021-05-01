WBA (World Boxing Association) Boxing News Ad
May 1, 2021
Boxing Results

Ramirez KOs Avelar for WBA interim feather title

By Miguel Maravilla

In a clash for the vacant WBA interim featherweight title, Eduardo Ramírez (25-2-3, 12 KOs) scored a third round KO over Isaac Avelar (17-3, 10 KOs) on Saturday night at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

A short right hand by Ramirez sent Avelar to the canvas. Avelar beat the count and Ramirez continued his attack. Another short right found its mark staggering Avelar, sitting him on the ropes and the referee saved him by stopping the fight at 1:16.

Lara destroys LaManna for WBA middle title
Parker beats Chisora by split decision

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Time for Russell, Jr. to make his annual appearance and play with the other big boys at 126.

    Reply
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: