By Miguel Maravilla

In a clash for the vacant WBA interim featherweight title, Eduardo Ramírez (25-2-3, 12 KOs) scored a third round KO over Isaac Avelar (17-3, 10 KOs) on Saturday night at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

A short right hand by Ramirez sent Avelar to the canvas. Avelar beat the count and Ramirez continued his attack. Another short right found its mark staggering Avelar, sitting him on the ropes and the referee saved him by stopping the fight at 1:16.