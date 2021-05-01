WBO #3 heavyweight and former world champion Joseph Parker (29-2, 21 KOs) scored a twelve round split decision over WBC #15 Derek “War” Chisora (32-11, 23 KOs) on Saturday night at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Chisora scored a flash knockdown ten seconds in and outworked Parker in the first half of the fight. Parker turned the tables midway as Chisora tired. Scores were 115-113 Chisora, 116-111, 115-113 Parker.
Top Boxing News
Another BULLSHIT decision in the sport of boxing. What a joke!
Not sure what you are talking about. It was close. I had Chisora ahead by 3 points but a lot of rounds were close.
I thought it was ok. Could have gone either way. Thought parker looked much better with combinations most of the fight. Outside of the knockdown he seemed to deserved it.
I had it 6-6. With konckdown in Chisoras favour.
This fight went as expected, and the split decision was not surprising in favor of Parker. I knew that if Chisora couldn’t knock out Parker with one of his wild, winging shots, he didn’t have the skills or endurance to pull out a decision. Also historically mediocre talent wise, I knew that Parker didn’t have the power or skills to decisively beat Chisora. Hence, a close fight.
Parker does not know how to force the action even after he lands telling punches. Chisora at least gives his best all the time even though he got tired. Fight could have gone either way, a draw probably would have been the better decision.
The knockdown look very much behind the head, like Chisora continued trying to do especially the first half of the fight, but then Parker also ducks in such a way leaving himself open to such punches.
Chisora ripped off and exposed Parker for what he is/or in this case isnt.
a very close fight, chisora like normal started fast then faded after around rd 7, and thus another split dec lost and unless there’s a mandatory rule for a rematch they won’t fight again, why would parker take the chance when the money is at the top of the division, as for chisora he is a true gate keeper who will test any hw.
I also thought Chisora did enough to win this fight…
Parker over Chisora in a very sloppy heavyweight fight with Parker coming off he canvas in the first to outwork the oncoming Chisora for the most part. Too much holding in that one.
I had Parker winning by two, but Parker is a frustrating guy to watch fight. He has quick hands and good skills, but he seems to lack the killer instinct needed to ever challenge the top 3 or 4 guys in the division. Chisora is basically a tough journey man, but he has the heart and killer instinct that Parker seems to be lacking.
Close fight, but Chisora should of got the decision. Chisora is always game., win, lose or draw. Boxing politics playing a big part again.
Love to see Chisora fight Wilder or Ruiz next.