Parker beats Chisora by split decision WBO #3 heavyweight and former world champion Joseph Parker (29-2, 21 KOs) scored a twelve round split decision over WBC #15 Derek “War” Chisora (32-11, 23 KOs) on Saturday night at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Chisora scored a flash knockdown ten seconds in and outworked Parker in the first half of the fight. Parker turned the tables midway as Chisora tired. Scores were 115-113 Chisora, 116-111, 115-113 Parker. Ramirez KOs Avelar for WBA interim feather title Results from Carson, California

