By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Puerto Rican heavyweight Olympian Carlos Negron (23-3, 18 KO’s) worked his way to a decision win over Scott Alexander (16-4-2, 8 KO’s). It was a slow start for the big guys, Negron had a moment in round three as he attacked and backed Alexander to the ropes. Negron boxed and worked off the jab as Alexander stalked and attempted to get inside. The Puerto Rican applied the pressure and let his hands go in the final round as Alexander was limited. The judges scored the bout 79-73, 78-74, and 77-75.

Featherweight prospect Anthony Garnica (6-0, 3 KOs, ) won a four round decision over Jesse Bazzi (1-2). A short right in the opening round dropped Bazzi as he was up quick. Garnica busted up Bazzi as bled profusely from the nose in round two as he continued his attack. It was a dominant performance all three judges scored the bout 40-35.