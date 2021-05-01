Undefeated WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (18-0, 11 KOs) successfully defended his title by twelve round unanimous decision against Craig Richards (16-2-1, 9 KOs) on Saturday night at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. It was a tactical affair with Bivol prevailing 118-110, 115-113, 115-114.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Not sure about those 2 close scorecards. Richards acquitted himself well but won maybe 2 rounds, 3 max.
It’s England.
Not a convincing win for Bivol. In fact, I’m not surprised, but I thought perhaps someone more competitive than Richards would rise the question marks around Bivol.
I would be concerned if I was in Bivols team. There are many technical boxers in the light heavy weight division that can take advantage of his predictability and that he is actually lacking of boxing skills. I like his jab though.
When you see a fight like this it’s clearer why Gilberto Ramirez been talking about Bivol. He’s been identified as someone to beat. He better hurry up to sign a contract if he wants a title because I can see Bivol getting in troubles with many.
And, it got me almost mad to see how Joe Smith Jr actually climbed up as No.2 by Boxrec after his fight against Vlasov. He was controlled and at times even schooled by Vlasov and still got a MD. Now Joe Smith Jr is suddenly ranked BEFORE Bivol, Beterbiev, Vlasov, Hart, Ramirez and so on. No no no. Joe Smith Jr is a good guy but he should not be up there in the ranking.
Well Smith was actually dropped down to number 3. But that they have still Kovalev at one is really a mystery. And they have Berbetepv at number 4. Go figure.
Hmmm…
So the 2 “monsters” that Canelo is running scared from are Beterbiev and Bivol…?
They just went a collective 24 rounds with 2 strangers… I won’t say tomato cans, but definitely off any boxing radar.
Alas, we will brush these 2 “defenses” under the rug and keep demanding Canelo fight Beterbiev, Bivol, Fury, Wilder, and both the Paul brothers… On the same night to satisfy the nay sayers…..lol
Canelo doesnt fight at 175. Until then no point even mentioning him in the convo