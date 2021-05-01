Bivol retains WBA light heavyweight title Undefeated WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (18-0, 11 KOs) successfully defended his title by twelve round unanimous decision against Craig Richards (16-2-1, 9 KOs) on Saturday night at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. It was a tactical affair with Bivol prevailing 118-110, 115-113, 115-114. Results from Carson, California Results from Manchester, England

