Ruenroeng wins battle of champions Former IBF flyweight champion Amnat Ruenroeng (21-4, 6 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over former two-time WBO bantamweight champion Pungluang Sor Singyu (54-9, 36 KOs) on Saturday at the Workpoint Studio in Bang Phun, Thailand. 31-year-old Pungluang closed strong but it was the 40-year-old Ruenroeng’s earlier work that carried him to victory. Reis defeats Wyatt for WBA female 140lb belt

Top Boxing News

