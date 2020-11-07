By Gabriel F. Cordero

Sad to report the passing of legendary boxing promoter Reginaldo Küchle, the founder and president of Promociones del Pueblo, the famed Mexican boxing promotions company. He passed away at the age of 77 from a heart attack. Küchle promoted boxing and wrestling for 45 years and staged more than 300 events throughout Mexico. Along with his son Osvaldo, Reginaldo Küchle promoted weekly boxing events on Televisa for years.

Reginaldo promoted world champions like Marco Antonio Rubio, Jhonny Gonzales, Rey Vargas, Hugo Ruiz and Julio Ceja along with Mariana Juárez, Ibeth Zamora, Guadalupe Martínez, Esmeralda Moreno, Irma García and Jessica Chávez among others.

His departure leaves a great void and we send condolences and gratitude to the Kuchle family for the moments shared in boxing with him at multiple events in Mexico. Rest in Peace Don Reginaldo.