Early results from tonight’s Payne Boxing Series 2 card in Rock Hill, South Carolina…

Super lightweight Shinard Bunch scored an impressive first-round KO over Christian Guido. Bunch, the Trenton, NJ fighter improves to 10-1, 9 KOs.

Super lightweight Carly Holman scored a first-round KO victory over Rebeka Lewis. Holman a South Carolina native moves her record to 2-0, 2 KOs.

Light heavyweight Aaron Casper scored a third-round upset KO victory over Blake Mansfield of Burlington, NC. Casper of Augusta, GA runs his record to 6-4, 5 KOs, while Mansfield falls to 7-3-1, 4 KOs. Gracious in defeat, Mansfield shared an emotional post-fight interview

Jonathon Pierre won a two round barn-burner by 2nd round TKO over Solon Staley. Staley caught Pierre early in round one but Pierre quickly recovered and unleashed 10 consecutive shots to slow Staley. In round two, Pierre picked up his assault and dropped Staley. Staley was able to get up but Pierre poured it on and the referee stepped in to stop the fight. Pierre improves to 4-1-1, 1 KO.

More results to follow…