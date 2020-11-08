November 7, 2020
Unbeaten IBF #6, WBC #9, WBO #14 heavyweight Filip Hrgovic (12-0, 10 KOs) stopped Rydell Booker (26-4, 13 KOs) in round five on Saturday night at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Hrgovic teed off on Booker the whole fight and the referee finally waved it off. Time was :43. Hrgovic scored a knockdown in round two.

Unbeaten WBO #11, IBF #15 heavyweight Zhilei Zhang (22-0, 19 KOs) won by fourth round KO over Devin Vargas (22-7, 9 KOs). A straight left hand put Vargas down for the count. Time was :49.
Unbeaten super lightweight Arthur Biyarslanov (7-0, 6 KOs) made quick work of Juan Jose Martinez (28-10, 20 KOs). A grazing shot ended the fight at :59 of round one.

Unbeaten welterweight Reshat Mati (8-0, 6 KOs) won by second round KO over Marcos Mojica (17-6-2, 13 KOs). Mati floored Mojica in round one and finished him with another knockdown in round two. Time was 1:40.

Unbeaten featherweight Raymond Ford (7-0, 3 KOs) scored a third round TKO over Rafael Reyes (18-11, 14 KOs). Ford dropped Reyes in rounds one and three, and got a referee’s stoppage at 1:26.

