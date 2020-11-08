Heavyweight WBC #3 Luis “King Kong” Ortiz (32-2, 27 KOs) needed just 45 seconds to blow away Alexander “The Great” Flores (18-3-1, 16 KOs) in the main event of an all-heavyweight card on Saturday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. A body shot finished Flores.



WBO #9, WBA #15 heavyweight Frank “The Cuban Flash” Sánchez (16-0, 12 KOs) won by fourth round TKO over Brian Howard (15-4, 12 KOs). Sanchez dropped Howard at the end of round three, then floored him twice in round four. The bout was halted by the referee after Sanchez dished out more punishment. Time was 2:07.





Heavyweight Michael Coffie (11-0, 8 KOs) scored a brutal second round KO over Joey “Minnesota Ice” Abell (35-11, 33 KOs). A hook to the body followed by a right to the head finished Abell, who suffered a torn right bicep during the bout.

Heavyweight Carlos Negron (22-3, 18 KOs) stopped Rafael Rios (11-3, 8 KOs) in round two when the referee stepped in to save Rios from further punishment.