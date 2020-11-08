Unbeaten WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney (25-0, 15 KOs) took a one-sided twelve round unanimous decision over former unified featherweight champion Yuriorkis Gamboa (30-4, 18 KOs) on Saturday night at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Making the second defense of his WBC belt, Haney was in command all the way and never let the 38-year-old Gamboa into the fight. Scores were 118-109, 120-107, 120-107. Gamboa was deducted a point for holding in round eleven.

