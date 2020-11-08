Unbeaten WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney (25-0, 15 KOs) took a one-sided twelve round unanimous decision over former unified featherweight champion Yuriorkis Gamboa (30-4, 18 KOs) on Saturday night at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Making the second defense of his WBC belt, Haney was in command all the way and never let the 38-year-old Gamboa into the fight. Scores were 118-109, 120-107, 120-107. Gamboa was deducted a point for holding in round eleven.
Haney retains WBC lightweight title
Gamboa wouldn’t fight him because he realized very quickly he was outclassed and had no answers. Much like Mikey vs Spence. If you think Russell would beat Haney your out of your mind. There’s a REASON Russell ducked him. Haney would probably out box Tank. Tank would have a punchers chance though.
Now I know what is the result of mixing a fading cyclone and an overhyped dream: A nightmare only described as an snooze-fest and clinch-fest at the same time. Bring me back Zepeda vs. Baranchy or Estrada vs. Cuadras type of fights please. What I just watched can’t help boxing’s expectations.
Haney’s efforts were insufficient because he needed a TKO or KO victory. I remain unsold about Haney.
However, I hope to see a Haney vs. Garcia fight, and the winner can face Davis.