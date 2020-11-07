WBA (World Boxing Association) Boxing News Ad
November 7, 2020
Boxing Results

Reis defeats Wyatt for WBA female 140lb belt

Damon Gonzalez LatinBox Sports
Photo: Damon Gonzalez / LatinBox Sports

A WBA world title fight headlined Friday night’s pro boxing card held in conjunction with the Florida Boxing Hall of Fame’s annual induction weekend at the St. Petersburg Marriott Clearwater in Saint Petersburg, Florida. Kali “KO Mequinonoag” Reis (17-7-1, 5 KOs) from Providence, Rhode Island became the WBA female super lightweight champion by defeating Kandi Wyatt (10-2, 3 KOs) from Calgary, Canada via ten round unanimous decision. Judges’ official scores were 97- 93, 97-92, 96-94.

Super lightweight Clarence Booth moved to 18-4, 10 KOs after a first round KO over Rondale Hubbert (13-15-2, 8 KOs). A body shot put Hubbert down for the count. Time was 2:59. Booth has only lost to elite competition.

Ruenroeng wins battle of champions
Tyson, Jones Jr to get commemorative belts

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>