

A WBA world title fight headlined Friday night’s pro boxing card held in conjunction with the Florida Boxing Hall of Fame’s annual induction weekend at the St. Petersburg Marriott Clearwater in Saint Petersburg, Florida. Kali “KO Mequinonoag” Reis (17-7-1, 5 KOs) from Providence, Rhode Island became the WBA female super lightweight champion by defeating Kandi Wyatt (10-2, 3 KOs) from Calgary, Canada via ten round unanimous decision. Judges’ official scores were 97- 93, 97-92, 96-94.

Super lightweight Clarence Booth moved to 18-4, 10 KOs after a first round KO over Rondale Hubbert (13-15-2, 8 KOs). A body shot put Hubbert down for the count. Time was 2:59. Booth has only lost to elite competition.