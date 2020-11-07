The World Boxing Council has prepared a unique belt to commemorate the exhibition between superstar champions Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr on November 28. Each fighter will receive one, as a recognition of their innovative efforts to bring entertainment to the world with a great charitable cause during these very difficult and harsh times for humanity.

The WBC Remote Scoring System will be used with three legendary champions scoring the eight round exhibition. The clash is sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission involving thorough medical examinations and with VADA performing the Clean Boxing Program out of competition anti-doping testing to both.