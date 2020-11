FOX Weights from Los Angeles

Luis Ortiz 241.6 vs. Alexander Flores 231.8

Frank Sanchez 227.6 vs. Brian Howard 210

Michael Coffie 267.8 vs. Joey Abell 250.8

Steven Torres 252.8 vs. Joshua Tuani 227.6

Carlos Negron 246 vs Rafael Rios 249.4 Venue: Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles

Promoter: TGB Promotions

TV: FOX Tyson, Jones Jr to get commemorative belts The Excitement Behind The Scenes

