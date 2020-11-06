By Mauricio Sulaimán

President of the WBC Son of José Sulaiman

The “behind the scenes” or backstage activity in any sport and entertainment event is fascinating for all fans.

Whoever has the opportunity to experience this type of experience, such as entering a dressing room before a fight, going down to the field before a game, being backstage before a concert, or any situation that is limited to very few, turns out to be something to be remembered for a lifetime.

Something that I have enjoyed many times is being able to give that experience to friends and strangers. I’ve had the opportunity to bring people into the locker room, also have them close to the action at weigh-in ceremonies, but my favorite moment is bringing kids into the ring after the fights.

While working as a supervisor or any other capacity in a boxing event, one can experience many things that become memorable; Being there, where things happen, has been something that I have enjoyed in my life in boxing. Since I was a child, I was close to my father, and growing up and experiencing with him those unique and fascinating moments was what generated this passion that I have for boxing.

My dad took me to the Mantequilla Napoles dressing room after his bloodfest fight against Mando Muñiz in Acapulco when I was 5 years old; When I was 7 years old he took me to the Cuatro Caminos Bullring in Mexico City, sat me on his knees to watch my idol, Carlos Zárate, that magical night when he knocked out Phillipines contender Fernando Cabanela, and so many, many moments that I have saved in my most precious memories within my mind and heart.

When someone is assigned as a supervisor for a fight, we have a great responsibility, as we are in charge of applying the regulations, and there are many things that have to be reviewed before, during and after the fight.

My first official assignment as WBC supervisor was in a fight that took place in Worcester, Massachusetts. The formidable knockout artist Julian Jackson defended his championship against Italian contender Augistine Cardamone. Even though I was many times with my dad, close to him, seeing all the details, this time I was alone, and I would be lying if I said I didn’t feel nervous; Jackson made it easy for me, knocking out his rival in two rounds.

I have had the great honor of supervising fights in many countries around the world, and each event is totally different as well as unique.

In Japan, a ceremony is held with an unusual protocol. They place a flower bouquet badge on your suit and they proceed to make presentations inside the ring before the boxers go up. In Thailand, everything is more relaxed since most of the fights are outdoors and it lends itself to wearing a casual outfit, and so every country has many different customs and protocols.

In England, the environment is electrifying, as the fans are very dedicated and are highly knowledgeable about boxing. Oh, and how could I forget the cards in Mexico or in the United States when a Mexican fights. Those are memorable events, due to the absolute dedication of the fans that create an unforgettable and electric atmosphere.

Last week I had an experience being present at the card that was held on Televisión Azteca. I was sitting at the supervisory table, and I was responsible for the main fight between Juan Francisco “Gallo” Estrada and Carlos Cuadras. Next to me, there were the doctors, the co-supervisor of the fight, plus FECOMBOX and CDMX Boxing Commission members, and, at the end of the table, the timekeeper.

The timekeeper’s work is very complex and in normal situations he would have an assistant, but having to minimize the number of people in the card due to COVID-19 protocol, only one person is doing this task.

The timekeeper must perform several tasks at the same time:

Ring the bell to begin the fight and every round

Start the three-minute chronometer

Activate the 10-second warning lights

Hit the pads making the 10-second warning sound

Start the hand signal count with his fingers when a knockdown happens for the referee to pick up the count

Ring the bell ending the round

Activate the chronometer for the one-minute resting period

Well, in this fight there was a human error. The timekeeper finished the second round and started the timer for the next wrongly, instead of the minute of rest. Thus, at the beginning of the third, his time was already 60 seconds. Then he started the round-ending process a minute earlier, gave the 10-second signal, and in those moments, the unthinkable happened and Cuadras knocked Estrada down. The bellman gave the referee the correct count, “Gallo” got up, and the action continued; obviously we had all heard the 10-second signal, and it was then that he was asked to ring the bell ending the round. While there I thought it had lasted more than three minutes. Later, watching the videos on the television, it was confirmed that it lasted 24 seconds less. Human error, without any bad faith and without consequences.

DID YOU KNOW…?

The lights in the corners to mark the 10 seconds before the end of the round were invented by Don Cleto and Alberto Reyes, and it is a practice that was used all over the world. Most rings in Mexico still have them, but this practice is no longer used in many jurisdictions.

TODAY’S ANECDOTE

We were home one afternoon in 1978. My father with his guests, and my mother’s traditional hospitality had tables full of food, cakes, snacks and drinks for those who visited us. There was Don King, Larry Holmes, Wilfredo Gómez, Yamil Chade and Richard Giachetti. When it was time to go out, my father told me: “Let’s go, my son, come with me, let’s go to Televisa to the Jacobo Zabludovsky prime time show.”

Very excited, I got into the car. Once in the studio, they started an award ceremony for the best of boxing in 1978, and I, behind the cameras, watched with emotion what was happening.

My dad talked with Don Jacobo and they turned to see me; at that, Mr. Zabludovsky comes to me and says: “Are you Mauricio? Don José tells me that you are the witness of honor of this award ceremony and you must be here.”

He took me to the forum, and my excitement to be on TV was such that I stared at the monitor, where the image appeared, almost turning my back on everyone at the ceremony!

I will appreciate your comments at [email protected]