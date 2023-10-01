Former world title challenger Ryan “The Bruiser” Rozicki (19-1, 18 KOs) dethroned NABF cruiserweight champion Alante “Bam Bam” Green (10-2-1, 7KOs). of Cleveland, Ohio, by spectacular tenth round KO on Saturday night at the Hamilton Convention Centre in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. A tough, grueling fight ended suddenly when the heavy-handed Rozicki connected with a devastating left hook that put Green down face first in the final stanza. Time was 1:55.

Rozicki, who is rated WBC #8, IBF #8, WBA #9, and WBO #9, has now won six straight fights since his only loss as a late sub against Oscar Rivas in a WBC bridgerweight world title fight.

The co-main event featured a battle of unbeatens as Canadian prospect John Michael Bianco (5-0, 4KOs) of Etobicoke scored a TKO 7 over Vancouver’s Samuel Moses (6-1, 5 KOs) for the NCC Canadian super middleweight title.

Super welterweight Leonel Castanon (4-4-1, 2 KOs) upset Jake Daoust (5-2, 3 KOs) by 6 round unanimous decision.

Super middleweight Antonio Napolitano (8-0-1, 4 KOs) won by KO 3 versus Edwin Villarreal Flores (4-1-1, 3 KOs).

Super middleweight Stefan Dronjak (4-0-0, 1KO) won by unanimous decision over Fernando Martínez Bello (1-3).

Female super welterweight Jennifer Williams (3-0, ) upset Carolyn Redmond (6-2-0, 3 KOs) by unanimous decision.

The near sellout event was promoted by Dan Otter (Three Lions Promotions).