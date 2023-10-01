By Jeff Zimmerman at ringside

In a WBA super welterweight title eliminator, former world title challenger Erickson “The Hammer” Lubin (26-2, 18 KOs) beat the young, rising star Jesus “El Mono” Ramos (20-1, 16 KOs) over twelve lackluster rounds via unanimous decision in the co-main event for Canelo-Charlo at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

In a slow first round for both fighters, Lubin worked the jab as Ramos came forward and pawed a few jabs of his own. Ramos picked up the pace in the second as he walked Lubin to the ropes and threw combos to the body, before Lubin wisely moved off the ropes. In round three, Ramos pressed the action early, but Lubin found some success off his backfoot and then began to come forward against Ramos. Ramos closed the round with a nice flurry with Lubin on the ropes.

In rounds four through six, Lubin used his legs and boxed as Ramos continued to pressure him. Ramos had his moments when he forced Lubin to the ropes and threw his combinations. Ramos had his best round, in round seven, as he landed a big uppercut with both hands and sold shots to the body with Lubin, again, up against the ropes. Round eight was very similar to several other rounds, as Lubin boxed well in spurts, but once Ramos put on the pressure and unloaded combinations, Lubin didn’t fire back.

In round nine through eleven, Lubin boxed and stayed off the ropes, which was where he was getting hit throughout. Ramos picked up the pace in the final round as it went to the final bell. The packed house displayed their displeasure in round eleven with a chorus of boos due to the lack of action from these hard-hitting southpaws.

The judges scored a unanimous decision for Lubin, to the dismay of the crowd, who drowned out Jim Gray’s interview with Lubin in the ring with boos. Scores read 115-113, 116-112 and 117-111 for the victorious Lubin.

The battle-tested Lubin was hailed as a future star when he bypassed the Olympics, turned pro at 18 in 2013 and signed with Mike Tyson. But after daring to be great in his first crack at a world title against Jermell Charlo where he got stopped by first round knockout in 2017, Lubin worked his way back up the ladder before he was stopped by the “Towering Enferno” Sebastian Fundora in back-and-forth war in April 2022. Lubin, though, is still only 27, which is usually the start of a fighter’s prime years.

Lubin told Jim Gray in the ring post-fight that he was no gatekeeper. This win should line him up for a title shot soon in the now stacked 154 division.