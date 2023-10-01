By Jeff Zimmerman at ringside
In a WBA super welterweight title eliminator, former world title challenger Erickson “The Hammer” Lubin (26-2, 18 KOs) beat the young, rising star Jesus “El Mono” Ramos (20-1, 16 KOs) over twelve lackluster rounds via unanimous decision in the co-main event for Canelo-Charlo at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.
In a slow first round for both fighters, Lubin worked the jab as Ramos came forward and pawed a few jabs of his own. Ramos picked up the pace in the second as he walked Lubin to the ropes and threw combos to the body, before Lubin wisely moved off the ropes. In round three, Ramos pressed the action early, but Lubin found some success off his backfoot and then began to come forward against Ramos. Ramos closed the round with a nice flurry with Lubin on the ropes.
In rounds four through six, Lubin used his legs and boxed as Ramos continued to pressure him. Ramos had his moments when he forced Lubin to the ropes and threw his combinations. Ramos had his best round, in round seven, as he landed a big uppercut with both hands and sold shots to the body with Lubin, again, up against the ropes. Round eight was very similar to several other rounds, as Lubin boxed well in spurts, but once Ramos put on the pressure and unloaded combinations, Lubin didn’t fire back.
In round nine through eleven, Lubin boxed and stayed off the ropes, which was where he was getting hit throughout. Ramos picked up the pace in the final round as it went to the final bell. The packed house displayed their displeasure in round eleven with a chorus of boos due to the lack of action from these hard-hitting southpaws.
The judges scored a unanimous decision for Lubin, to the dismay of the crowd, who drowned out Jim Gray’s interview with Lubin in the ring with boos. Scores read 115-113, 116-112 and 117-111 for the victorious Lubin.
The battle-tested Lubin was hailed as a future star when he bypassed the Olympics, turned pro at 18 in 2013 and signed with Mike Tyson. But after daring to be great in his first crack at a world title against Jermell Charlo where he got stopped by first round knockout in 2017, Lubin worked his way back up the ladder before he was stopped by the “Towering Enferno” Sebastian Fundora in back-and-forth war in April 2022. Lubin, though, is still only 27, which is usually the start of a fighter’s prime years.
Lubin told Jim Gray in the ring post-fight that he was no gatekeeper. This win should line him up for a title shot soon in the now stacked 154 division.
This fight was won and lost by the trainers Lubin was told to stick,deliver combinations and move lateral . Ramo’s trainer told him he was ahead and to fight him in the middle of the ring and deliver big shots but they both forgot what was working for them and that was to pressure him against the ropes.
For the moment, forget the score cards, especially the horrendous 117–111. An upcoming talented young fighter like Jesus Ramos Jr. in a fight of this magnitude and facing an obviously faded fighter like Erikson Lubin should have fought with more determination, but he was content to cover his face the last four rounds with sporadic attacks, letting his opponent steal the rounds by throwing miau punches. Even though they were not even close to hurting him, that was enough to convince the judges to give the fight to Lubin. Also, his corner was totally relaxed and never told him to fight with more urgency. Hopefully he will learn the lesson because he is still very young and can come back to revive his boxing career.
Even though Ramos was robbed, he was gracious with this decision, stating as a learned lesson, he won’t live it to the judges hands
Ramos, Jr. (Ramos) won that fight. Unfortunately, Ramos will wake up in the morning and say to himself:
In the second half of the fight, WHY THE F#%^ I DID NOT APPLY MORE PRESSURE, MORE BODY PUNCHES AND MORE UPPERCUTS FOR THE TKO OR KO…NO JUDGES NECESSARY.
good for Lubin. I hate when a fighter is totally written off for just a couple of defeats.
Regardless of the decision Ramos have himself to blame lost a winnable fight learn from the loss and come back stronger and more aggressive maybe change trainers
I was shocked by the decision. I thought Ramos won 8-4 in rounds at least. Ramos took his foot off the gas in the second half of the fight but Lubin didn’t do much himself except move and try to connect with his jab.
Ramos doubled Lubin’s connect percentage and almost tripled his body punches landed. A lot of Ramos’ punches were heavy shots, especially the body punches. I just don’t see how Lubin was awarded the decision and I’ve watched and occasionally scored thousands of fight over the years. Ramos won that fight and pretty handily in my opinion.
I suppose the lesson to be learned is that Ramos needs to fight every round and not leave it in the hands of the judges. He’s still very young but he is now exposed to the dark side of boxing. That even if he does everything right, the judges can still take it away from you. I’m sure he’ll come back strong in his next fight.
Can’t comprehend how world class boxers don’t throw certain punches. Lubin threw 3 right hooks the entire night, and was effective when he threw them. He should have went to Ramos body as he keeps a high guard with short arms. Lubin gun shy from that Fundora beating. Ramos, obviously took his foot off the gas…ala…De La Hoya-Trinidad the last few rounds. Nonetheless, I thought Ramos won 7-5, landed more jabs and power shots.