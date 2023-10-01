By Miguel Maravilla at ringside
Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez (60-2-2, 39 KOs) dominated undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo (35-2-1, 19 KOs) over twelve rounds on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. After. A slow first round, Canelo began teeing off in round two. He continued to stalk and rough up Charlo. In round seven, a Canelo right hand sent Charlo to a knee. Canelo then outworked Charlo the rest of the way. Scores were 119-108, 118-109, 118-109.
Incredible performance by Canelo. He fought going forward and showed zero signs of tiring going down the stretch as seen for so many years. Amazingly, it’s like he turned back the clock with such a Performance Enchanted Domination. Some athletes just seem to get bigger, stronger and faster as time goes by. The beauty of science.
I knew it and I called it!
Tim Tszyu would have destroyed this spineless coward Charlo easily. That’s why he ducked Tim. Canelo carried this spineless no guy Charlo. Anyone who thought achátelo had a chance at winning might as well quit boxing and join the cooking channel.
Anybody who hops in a boxing ring is not a coward but I like see Charlo fights Tszyu next if he beats Mendoza
Not an easy fight for Tszyu.
starting to see a trend here that, like Spence Jr. and Stephen Fulton, taking more than a year off just prior to your biggest fight of your career, is NOT a great move. *still Canelo wins on Charlo’s best day.
Nothing would have changed the outcome in any of those fights.
The 2 weight were the difference in power
I might be biased, because I dislike Canelo, but Charlo needs to change their theme to ‘Bitchhes Only’. This guy never fought to win, and basically prayed to make the distance. I guess we know now why he didn’t want Tzsyu or Crawford.
Agreed. He didn’t fight to win at all.
Most boring big fight in recent memory.
It sounds like Charlo just moved up two weight classes for the money and did not even try. Easy Canelo win, but this was a cherry pick. At least the other Charlo is more for Canelo’s weight class.
Indeed.
Embarrassment, Charlo ran and ran and ran (run forest run)
Canelo was aggressive and walked straight in and was open for jabs all night but Charlo never engaged horrific performance from Charlo.
We can say what we want about Canelo but he gives 100% all the time and we gotta respect him big time.
Meh it was an alright fight.
I do give Charlo props for making it all 12 rds. Could definitely hear the difference in power.
Canelo tried to take him out, but Charlo was more survival mode except for a couple rounds.
I honestly don’t see Charlo doing much better against tszyu. He would be wise to cash out another big money fight against crawford and call it a career.
Canelo doesn’t seem to want Benavidez, so who knows who he will go after, prolly charlo brother.
Canelo needs to fight Benavidez if he wins his next fight that the fight the fans want to see and Charlo need go 154 and fight the winner between Tszyu and Mendoza
Fight over,done and dusted. Canelo wins. Blue print set for Jermall to not do what his brother just did .I imagine there be a lengthy discussion between the twins and lo and behold,an announcement made that it’ll be a Canelo v Jermall fight is next !
But my crystal ball may be wrong lol
Hope we don’t see the other Charlo against Canelo. Boring.
what about canelo vs inoue make it happen
Well they wana do Inoue vs tank first
This is boxing! STFU RACIST BASTARD!
Canelo, a little too strong for Mel. Maybe taking a tuneup at SM would have benefited Charlo to test the new weight class. Credit to Charlo for daring to be great and he did not lay down. For some of you clowns who said he didn’t even try; you don’t know shit about boxing. Crawford vs. Charlo next. Canelo vs. winner of Benavidez/Andrade. Crawford too small for the Red Head.
Daring to be great means you have to fight to win. He didn’t do that.
A little? I said it would be short work, canelo didn’t even sit down between rounds. That was a 12 round sparring session. Oh, he tried, alright, tried not to fight. This fight reminded me of when canelo fought Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and the bee gees – staying alive. Face it, the only thing you are good at is race baiting and fking lying.
Probably the most over-hyped fight in recent memory that delivered so little excitement, drama and competitiveness. Charlo talked a good game (total bullshit)…we realize now he hasn’t fought any first tier boxers. That said: I’m one of the suckers who paid for this travesty!
Never again can the loudmouth Jermell Charlo call himself a “lion”. He was one big pussy in this fight. Running, hiding, ducking, holding – his primary intent was “to not get knocked out”, not to achieve greatness. Like many young fighters today, he’s only chasing money. He got his big payday tonight after he stunk up the joint. I predicted that Canelo would knock him out in the late rounds, but Charlo was knocked out of the fight before the first bell rang. Petrified, especially after tasting Canelo’s power in the first round, he fought like a man who was scared to death. Scared of being hit, scared to throw punches for fear of what was coming back. He never was a great fighter and still isn’t. Credit to Canelo, a great fighter. He prevailed in easy fashion – substance over hype.
LEXUSNEXUS..agree…but why are you crediting Canelo…this statement may not be popular but Canelo was part of the scam also….fight Benavidez….Canelo always must have some type of edge… Benavidez fight would be a very dangerous fight for Canelo… Show the true boxing public something…fight Benavidez or get out the game..Canelo that was bullshit…
Disappointed….Charlo took the fight…was in the ring…but simply stated Charlo did not take chances to be great..use the Wilder fight in comparison (Wilder vs Fury III)….At least in that Fight Wilder took the chance to be great…paid the price but he took the chance and almost ..pulled it off…showed plenty of heart.. entertaining…fans got full value paid for….
.Charlo is a good fighter also..seemed too afraid..timid to engage a war with Canelo.,.this is boxing Charlo knew that he had to take some shots..but unlike Bivol Charlo was afraid to exchange…mix it up,…this was a money grab…. disappointed….fans lost in this fight..fighters went to the bank….fans lost..need to do something to prevent fights like this..maybe adjust the contract so it is incentive based…still lucrative..but the value should be in the incentives and not just showing up to perform…this was bad.. .at least undercards were interesting…not worth $100 though….Just like the fighters need to be protected from BS …the fans should be protected as well…
There is a difference between light heavyweight (Bivol) and super welterweight (Charlo). Also, Canelo is a very powerful fighter. He probably hits harder than many in light heavyweight.
I saw a big bulldozer vs a jeep in a tug of war in front of me when I thought about this fight. Both have their qualities for sure but no doubt who would win that fight.
Who really, deep down, believed in a different outcome?
Charlo put on his survival-mode, got paid and went home safe and sound. I didn’t expect anything else.
I have the utmost respect for Canelo even though he is not one of my personal favorites in the ring. It doesn’t mean I hate him. It’s a word that some throw around unnecessarily.
When I wrote down GGG’s chances against Canelo in fight No. 3 I was labeled a GGG-hater by some here. Strange. I’m a big fan of GGG. But I’m also a realist.
It is becoming increasingly difficult to find opponents for Canelo. There are some exciting names left. Benavidez is mentioned in several posts. Munguia? I don’t think Andrade can upset Canelo. Maybe there will be another attempt at light heavyweight in the future?
But I actually think Crawford has the qualities that Canelo can have big problems with. The big question, of course, is the weight difference.
The future may bring some answers ahead.
I was very close to purchasing this event and am so glad I didn’t. Anyone that gets in the ring deserves respect because there’s always a chance they’ll never come out the same or come out alive. That being said, you have to wonder when Jermell Charlo decided to survive and not win…was it during the fight or beforehand? Yeah, me made a lot of money tonight but he’ll have to live with a tarnished legacy somewhat because he’ll be perceived as someone who just showed up for a paycheck. Canelos a fine fighter but it appears the script is oftentimes written beforehand, whether it’s against Kovalev, Jacobs, and now Charlo. All those opponents were so passive against Canelo it makes one think something stinks.
Very Not surprising..
And very happy this over hyped fight is finally over.
Easy……..
He lost most of his credibility with this performance / calling out Crawford afterwards – reality is no one wants to see this guy fight again. He ran for 12 rounds threw very very little / took a knee as a defence tool. People will only watch him now if we are forced too. Tim is an up and comer – charlo will get another pay day off that one – Tim will beat him and Charlo should just retire. For a guy that was beaten by Tony Harrison he’s done really well to make the money he has…. He has no audience now / he can cash in one last time off Tim’s