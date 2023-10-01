By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez (60-2-2, 39 KOs) dominated undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo (35-2-1, 19 KOs) over twelve rounds on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. After. A slow first round, Canelo began teeing off in round two. He continued to stalk and rough up Charlo. In round seven, a Canelo right hand sent Charlo to a knee. Canelo then outworked Charlo the rest of the way. Scores were 119-108, 118-109, 118-109.