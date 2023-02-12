WBC #9 cruiserweight and former bridgerweight world title challenger Ryan Rozicki (17-1, 16 KOs) scored a third round KO over Arturs Gorlov (10-3-1, 8 KOs) on Saturday night at the Hamilton Convention Centre located in downtown Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. Rozicki dropped Gorlov with a left hook at the end of round two, then floored him again in round three to end it. Time was 2:29.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.