Rozicki destroys Gorlov in three WBC #9 cruiserweight and former bridgerweight world title challenger Ryan Rozicki (17-1, 16 KOs) scored a third round KO over Arturs Gorlov (10-3-1, 8 KOs) on Saturday night at the Hamilton Convention Centre located in downtown Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. Rozicki dropped Gorlov with a left hook at the end of round two, then floored him again in round three to end it. Time was 2:29. Foster defeats Vargas for WBC 130lb title Barrios, Pero victorious in San Antonio Like this: Like Loading...

