In a clash for the vacant WBC super featherweight title, WBC #1 rated O’Shaquie Foster (20-2, 11 KOs) outboxed previously unbeaten former two-division champ Rey Vargas (36-1, 22 KOs) on Saturday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Foster was too fast and too mobile, often leaving Vargas swinging at air. Vargas came on a bit in the middle rounds, but Foster slammed the door shut down the stretch to prevail 116-112, 117-111, 119-109.

