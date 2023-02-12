In a clash for the vacant WBC super featherweight title, WBC #1 rated O’Shaquie Foster (20-2, 11 KOs) outboxed previously unbeaten former two-division champ Rey Vargas (36-1, 22 KOs) on Saturday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Foster was too fast and too mobile, often leaving Vargas swinging at air. Vargas came on a bit in the middle rounds, but Foster slammed the door shut down the stretch to prevail 116-112, 117-111, 119-109.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Good win for Foster, he had to fight the perfect fight against Vargas and he was able to stay focused to capture a great win.
I have to admit I was totally off about the what the outcome would be for this one. On that note, Foster is a fighter I’ll be looking out for. He was sharp, smooth and smart. I’m curious to see where he can take his talent.
I first discovered Foster about three years ago. Then one of his outstanding amateur peers said he doesn’t know him. He was mad and determine to change that. And, his intriguing life story told me since then that he was just a diamond in the rough waiting to shine. I am very glad to have seen it. Congratulations champ!!
Foster maintained excellent focus for a big win.
I loved the head movements, feet movements and overall defensive movements of both fighters. Vargas tried but Foster was on his defensive game. Foster also maintained responsible pressure and disciplined counterpunching.
Vargas could have used 1-2 lesser quality fights to physically settle at 130, but since he has a belt at 126, Vargas took a calculated risk (I don’t blame him for trying). If he does not have any weight issues, Vargas should put in work at 126. Otherwise, Vargas needs a couple of easier fights to physically settle at 130, before chasing higher ranked opponents.
Foster better stay focused because there are hungry sharks at 130.
I got one right for once. Shakur Stevenson was super high on Foster; said he’d take over the division once Stevenson was gone.
Vargas = WEAK