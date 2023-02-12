February 12, 2023
Boxing News

Faust: The pain was unbearable

After outlanding world-rated Lenier Peró 389-183 and building a lead on two of the judges’ scorecards, heavyweight Viktor Faust saw it all slip away with a hard right to the body that caused him to stop fighting and turn his back on his opponent.

“After the 6th round, I had pain in my ribs, but I decided to continue the fight,” said Faust. “The pain increased and did not allow me to compete to my full potential. I understood that during the bout I was winning and controlling the fight, but after missing a punch in the eighth round, the pain was so unbearable that I could no longer move. As a result, I won on points, but the injury gave the victory to my opponent.”

Peró, who landed 51 body shots, stated, “Since the first round, I was trying to find his liver, trying to go to his body. His punches weren’t that powerful, so I kept working and then found that final shot…I’m setting my sights on England. Let’s see if the Brits would like to come fight Stateside. I would welcome them with open arms. I’m talking Tyson Fury, Dubois…bring them on!”

