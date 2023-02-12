In a clash of unbeaten heavyweights, 2016 Olympian and WBA #6 rated Lenier Peró (9-0, 6 KOs) stopped Viktor Faust (11-1, 7 KOs) in round eight. Faust staggered Pero in round three, dictated the pace and was outworking Pero until Pero suddenly hurt him with a body shot in round eight. Faust turned his back and the bout was stopped. Time was 2:28. Enterng the eighth round, Faust was up 68-65, 67-66 on two cards, Pero was up 68-65 on the third card.

Former WBA interim titleholder Claudio Marrero (27-5, 19 KOs) brutally knocked out Gonzalo Fuenzalida (12-2, 3 KOs) in a lightweight bout. Marrero dropped Fuenzalida with body shots in round three, round four, and a final time in round five to end it. Time was :43.

Unbeaten Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial (4-0, 2 KOs) destroyed Ricardo Villalba (20-8-1, 8 KOs) in a middleweight scrap. Marcial dropped Villalba in round one and finished him with two more knockdowns in round two. Time was :48.

Heavyweight Dainier Peró (3-0, 2 KOs), younger brother of world-rated Lenier Peró, defeated Daniel Zavala (2-2-2, 0 KOs) over four rounds. Scores were 40-36, 40-36, 39-37.

Super welterweight David Whitmire won his pro debut with a first round thrashing of Keith Foreman (0-1, 1 NC). Foreman down twice.