In a clash between unbeaten super lightweights, Adam Azim (8-0, 6 KOs) dropped Santos Reyes (12-1, 3 KOs) in round two and went on to win 100-89 on all three cards Saturday night at the OVO Wembley Arena in London, England. Azim won the WBA International title.

Super middleweight Zak Chelli (13-1-1, 6 KOs) surprised Anthony Sims (23-2, 20 KOs), taking a ten round unanimous decision. Scores were 99-92, 98-92, 98-92. Chelli wins the WBA International title.

Middleweight Tyler Denny (16-2-3, 0 KOs) outpointed previously unbeaten Brad Pauls (16-1, 9 KOs) over ten 98-93, 97-93, 97-93.

Cruiserweight Viddal Riley (8-0, 5 KOs) was victorious when his bout against Annes Taj (7-3, 5 KOs) was stopped on a cut.

Female lightweight Caroline Dubois (6-0, 5KOs) stopped Feriche Mashaury (10-8, 3 KOs) in round three. Dubois is the sister of WBA “regular” heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois.

More Results:

Jeamie TKV W8 Harry Armstrong (heavyweight)

Jordan Reynolds TKO6 Mohamed Benchadi (super middleweight)

Stephen McKenna TKO5 Brenden Denes (welterweight)

Hassan Azim TKO2 Abdallah Luanja (welterweight)

Razor Ali TKO3 Hector Lozano (featherweight)