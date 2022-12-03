December 3, 2022
Boxing Results

Rozicki blows out Aguilar in one

Former world title challenger Ryan Rozicki (16-1, 14 KOs) of Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada thrilled his hometown fans with a first round knockout of late sub Mario Aguilar (22-9, 18 KOs) of Mexico. The main event took place in Rozicki´s native Nova Scotia, Canada at the Centre 200. Roziki dropped Aguilar three times in route to the stoppage victory. It was the first time Aguilar had been stopped in the opening stanza.

Rozicki’s promoter Dan Otter of Three Lions Promotions promoted the event.

Rounding out the undercard…

Antonio Napolitano UD Tonathiu Garcia Mendez
John Michael Bianco UD Victor Hugo Flores
Derek Kuchmey TKO 4 Valdo Martinez
Brett Beaton KO 1 Jon Johnson
Reda Benbaziz TKO 2 Luis Ricardo Ramirez Garcia

Cuevas, Thonson obliterate foes

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>