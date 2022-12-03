Former world title challenger Ryan Rozicki (16-1, 14 KOs) of Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada thrilled his hometown fans with a first round knockout of late sub Mario Aguilar (22-9, 18 KOs) of Mexico. The main event took place in Rozicki´s native Nova Scotia, Canada at the Centre 200. Roziki dropped Aguilar three times in route to the stoppage victory. It was the first time Aguilar had been stopped in the opening stanza.

Rozicki’s promoter Dan Otter of Three Lions Promotions promoted the event.

Rounding out the undercard…

Antonio Napolitano UD Tonathiu Garcia Mendez

John Michael Bianco UD Victor Hugo Flores

Derek Kuchmey TKO 4 Valdo Martinez

Brett Beaton KO 1 Jon Johnson

Reda Benbaziz TKO 2 Luis Ricardo Ramirez Garcia