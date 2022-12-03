The ten round main event at the Georgia International Convention Center in Atlanta, Georgia, saw super welterweight Esneiker “La Maravilla” Correa (16-2-1, 14 KOs) of Venezuela stop Derrieck “Pretty Boy” Cuevas (23-2-1, 15 KOs) of Guaynabo, Puerto in round two. Correa dropped Cuevas twice in round two. Cuevas was on unsteady legs after the second knockdown and the referee immediately waved off the bout at 2:55 seconds. Correa won the vacant WBA FEDECENTRO title.

The co-main event saw WBA #13 ranked NABA lightweight champion Chann Thonson (13-0, 10 KOs) made the first defense of his belt, stopping challenger Aelio “Biro” Mesquita (21-9-1, 19 KOs) of Sao Paulo, Brazil in the second round. It was an impressive performance by Thonson who unleashed a vicious nonstop body attack on Mesquita. He dropped Mesquita three times in round two. Mesquita valiently beat the count all three times but the referee rightfully stopped the bout at 2:43 after the final knockdown.

Leading off the ESPN Knockout telecast was an eight round lightweight bout that saw undefeated Trevon Thonson (7-0, 7 KOs) keep his 0 intact by fourth round TKO over Sebastian Chaves (5-6, 2 KOs) of San Miguel, Buenos Aires, Argentina Thonson was the agressor but Chaves was holding his own when he suffered a cut over his left eye by an accidental headbutt and the bout continued on until the end of the round. The corner of Chaves informed the referee the cut was too bad for him to continue and the referee waved the bout off before the start of round four.

Jorge Luis Munguia (15-16, 7 KOs) of Honduras upset local favorite Roddricus Livsey (11-2-1, 8 KOs) of Atlanta, stopping him in the sixth round of their super welterweight bout. Munguia rocked Livsey multiple times in the bout and dropped him toward the end of the sixth and final round. Livsey staggered to his feet but the referee waved the fight off as he was in no condiion to continue. The official end of the bout was 2:49.

The event was promoted by Tuto Zabala Jr of All Star Boxing, Inc and former heavyweight contender Cedric Boswell.