December 2, 2022
Boxing Results

Light dropped late, but edges Glanton

In a clash between unbeaten world-rated cruiserweights, WBO #6 David “Great White” Light (20-0, 12 KOs) survived a tenth round knockdown to claim a ten round split decision over WBO #7 Brandon “Bulletproof” Glanton (17-1, 14 KOs) on Friday night at the White Sands Events Center in Plant City, Florida. The first nine rounds were close and could have been fought in a phone booth. In round ten, Glanton dropped Light and battered him for the rest of the fight. In the end, however, judges saw it 95-94 for Glanton, and 95-94, 97-92 for Light. Light claimed the WBO International title.

Unbeaten super welterweight Marques Valle (7-0, 6 KOs) won by second round disqualification against Luis Sanchez (9-4, 6 KOs). Sanchez was chased for repeated holding.

Super lightweight Mohamed Soumaoro (12-1, 5 KOs) schooled previously unbeaten Jusiyah Shirley (7-1, 6 KOs) over six rounds. Scores were 60-54, 58-56, 59-55. Shirley had no answer to Soumaoro’s right hand, which landed consistently throughout the fight.

In a clash between unbeaten super lightweights, Kelvin “Night Night” Davis (7-0, 5 KOs) stopped Jalen Hill (5-1, 4 KOs) in round four. Davis dropped Hill in round three and got the TKO in round four when Hill went to a knee citing an injury. Time was 1:31. Kelvin is the older brother of Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis.

