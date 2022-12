Weights from Philadelphia David Stevens 172.8 vs. Christopher Brooker 167.5

Brendan O’Callaghan 155.4 vs. Antonio Allen 149.6

Najeem Johns 139.2 vs. Anthony Young 144.2

Jalique Holden 131.1 vs. Nathan Benichou 134.9

Erron Peterson 160.4 vs. Dewayne Williams 159.4

Jayon Timmin 118 vs. Juan Gutierrez 117.4

Romelle Terrelle 221.1 vs. Jerome Aiken 218.4 Venue: Grand Yesha Ballroom

Promoter: RDR Promotions

TV: $19.99 PPV (bxngtv.com)

