Fury-Chisora Undercard Results Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London: Unbeaten 2012 Olympian Denys Berinchyk (17-0, 9 KOs) dethroned 37-year-old European lightweight champion Yvan Mendy (47-6-1, 22 KOs) by workmanlike twelve round unanimous decision. Unremarkable fight. Scores were 117-112, 116-112, 116-112. Unbeaten light heavyweight Karol Itauma (9-0, 7 KOs) got a referee’s stoppage against Vladimir Belujsky (12-6-1, 8 KOs) in round eight. Other Results:

Royston Barney Smith TKO1 Cruz Perez (lightweight)

Hosea Burton W6 Reinis Porozovs (cruiserweight)

Hosea Burton W6 Reinis Porozovs (cruiserweight)

Isaac Lowe W6 Sandeep Singh Bhatti (super featherweight)

