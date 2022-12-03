December 3, 2022
Boxing Results

Fury-Chisora Undercard Results

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London:

Unbeaten 2012 Olympian Denys Berinchyk (17-0, 9 KOs) dethroned 37-year-old European lightweight champion Yvan Mendy (47-6-1, 22 KOs) by workmanlike twelve round unanimous decision. Unremarkable fight. Scores were 117-112, 116-112, 116-112.

Unbeaten light heavyweight Karol Itauma (9-0, 7 KOs) got a referee’s stoppage against Vladimir Belujsky (12-6-1, 8 KOs) in round eight.

Other Results:
Royston Barney Smith TKO1 Cruz Perez (lightweight)
Hosea Burton W6 Reinis Porozovs (cruiserweight)
Isaac Lowe W6 Sandeep Singh Bhatti (super featherweight)

  • Always get Denys Berinchyk confused with Ivan Baranchyk. Ivan is the jr welter who needs to call it a day. Denys is the lightweight whose career seemed like it stalled out. Hopefully this leads him to a good 2023.

