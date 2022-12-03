Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London:
Unbeaten 2012 Olympian Denys Berinchyk (17-0, 9 KOs) dethroned 37-year-old European lightweight champion Yvan Mendy (47-6-1, 22 KOs) by workmanlike twelve round unanimous decision. Unremarkable fight. Scores were 117-112, 116-112, 116-112.
Unbeaten light heavyweight Karol Itauma (9-0, 7 KOs) got a referee’s stoppage against Vladimir Belujsky (12-6-1, 8 KOs) in round eight.
Other Results:
Royston Barney Smith TKO1 Cruz Perez (lightweight)
Hosea Burton W6 Reinis Porozovs (cruiserweight)
Isaac Lowe W6 Sandeep Singh Bhatti (super featherweight)
Always get Denys Berinchyk confused with Ivan Baranchyk. Ivan is the jr welter who needs to call it a day. Denys is the lightweight whose career seemed like it stalled out. Hopefully this leads him to a good 2023.