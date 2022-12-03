WBA regular heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois (19-1, 18 KOs) came back from the dead to stop Kevin Lerena (28-2, 14 KOs) in round three on Saturday night in the Fury-Chisora co-feature at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Lerena surprisingly dropped 16:1 Dubois three times in round one and Dubois was saved by the bell! Then for some reason Lerena took his foot off the gas pedal in round two and let Dubois clear his head. Dubois took full advantage of that courtesy and turned the tables in round three. He dropped Lerena and then savagely smashed him into the ropes at the bell. The ropes held up Lerena and a count started, but referee Howard Foster waved it off.
The bell actually rang nine seconds early in round one helping Dubois. Conversely, Lerena was on his feet after the bell rang in round three, but wasn’t given the minute between rounds to recover.
Dubois was out! He was done! Finished! Lerena blew the biggest opportunity by not staying on top and attacking Dubois.
Howard Foster should be banned for life from boxing. He is an absolute disgrace.
Seemed like a very obvious right leg issue with Dubois…totally missed by the crack announce team.
This looked staged, why would Lerena stop going after him.
Makes no sense, they need to do investigation
Massive opportunity missed by Lerena. One or two solid punches were all that was needed! Credit to Dubois for regaining his composure, getting to his boxing, and then finding the straight right. A totally weird fight.
Lol fixed fight, fixed referee. Dubois gets hit way too easy though
This fight should’ve been stopped in Round 1. Dubois should thank whatever God he prays to for that win. This guy’s a “World Champion?”
BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
There is ONLY One GOD and that is The Creator Of The Universe, The Creator of man, The one and Only God Almighty.
That’s true God bless
Lol….. god… sure.
Lerena didn’t get dropped a second time but was against the ropes taking a beating. He blew his chances after the first round.
First time Kevin has fought a boxer ranked in the top10
You know what is even more pathetic? That Dubois got dropped by a light punching smaller cruiserweight/heavyweight to began with.
Joe Joyce’s stock should drop too after this crap, too. This makes his win over DDD less impressive.
Why on God’s green Earth is Howard Foster allowed to referee? Howard Foster is the same crooked ref who prematurely stopped George Groves against Carl Froch, where he put Groves in a headlock. Howard Foster is an abomination. He is clearly owned by some British Boxing Mob.
I would not be surprised if Lerena took a dive.
DDD got a triple F for this performance. DDD is a fraud.
Looked dodgy
That was a dodgy bell.
DDD for sure is a nice bloke. I like him. What can be said after this fight? I do not know.
And I don’ t mean to be rude. I don’t know how DDD should continue from here? New team, new trainer, new everything? Give it some time. Maybe.
I know that boxing is not worth your health. Consider that already now.
Wardley would smoke Dubois. He punches just as hard, and has a way better chin.
I can’t see Dubois redeeming himself after that truly awful performance. I hate to say it’s over because I was a big fan, but it is!