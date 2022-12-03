WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) made it 3-0 against Derek Chisora (33-13, 23 KOs), winning by tenth round TKO on Saturday night before 60,000 shivering boxing fans at the outdoor Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Fury began punishing Chisora in round two and battered him some more in round three. Fury then eased up, content to outbox Chisora the rest of the way. Chisora was running on fumes by round eight as he continued to eat shots. Referee Victor Loughlin finally waved it off in round ten. Time was 2:51.
WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk took in the action from ringside, seated next to top contender Joe Joyce. After the fight, the pair came up to the ring ropes. After Fury verbally abused Usyk, he told Joyce he’d fight him if the Usyk fight can’t be made. He also teased a fourth fight against Deontay Wilder.
Fury added that he has injuries to his right hand and right elbow that may require surgery.
Would Joe Tessitore and the rest of the clowns at ESPN just shut the **** up already? Jesus they were annoying throughout this entire fight.
Yapping so much they totally missed Dubois leg issue.
Bravo for Chisora for showing incredible amounts of heart taking a massive beating. Say what you want about Tyson Fury but I don’t think Usyk has a chance at beating Fury. What Tyson does in the ring with his height and reach It’s humanly impossible for Usyk to beat Tyson Fury.
Lol are you stupid or just stupid? Tyson Fury was down on the card and almost knocked out by light punching 6’1 180 pound Steve Cunnigham. People like you need to stop pretending to watch boxing and stick to watching Pokemon. Tyson Fury is 6’7. There have been tons of 6’7 boxers. So Tyson Fury’s height isn’t thing special. Tyson Fury is also completely unskilled.
Chisora isn’t that tough. Which is why a prime Chisora got his clocked cleaned by David Haye a blown up cruiserweight. This fight proves how bad Fury is though.
First of all, Fury is 6’9″. And if you think Fury isn’t skilled, then you are simply a hater who can’t post an unbiased comment. You’ll be quiet as a church mouse after Fury dominates Usyk. That I guarantee.
I agree. It’s impossible to fight cute against him. It’ll likely be a dull fight.
I’m inclined to agree with you, but there seems to be a David that rises up eventually in every Goliath’s life. Who knows?
Oh well! It was expected. Chisora deserves a little credit for lasting waaaaaay more tham expected, taking hard head blows worst than a punching bag for 10 rounds l. No sence for fury to be fighting this burnt out done boxers like chisora and dillian whyte! I hope this dudes hang it before they get seriously hurt. Fury needs to step up his game to a world champion level by fighting real top 5 ranked boxers or young talented blood deserving a titleshot.
Robbery … must be fun to pay and watch this parody at 3°C
Fury…not only is very skilled…he is excellent ring intelligence and Fury mastered the art of using his leverage and core to generate maximum power on his punches…looks as if Fury is slapping with his combination punches but like Ali..those punches are coming in bunches …with excellent pinpoint accuracy…most importantly from a 6’9 at least 250 lb man..power not from his legs …but his core and leverage….distance is his defense…on the inside ..uses size effectively by smuttering punches and shoulder roll…with a great chin…hard to beat…weakness is he stands straight up…a shift combination puncher will give Fury fits…Don’t see that with the landscape of heavyweights…Make no mistake Fury can Fight