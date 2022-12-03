WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) made it 3-0 against Derek Chisora (33-13, 23 KOs), winning by tenth round TKO on Saturday night before 60,000 shivering boxing fans at the outdoor Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Fury began punishing Chisora in round two and battered him some more in round three. Fury then eased up, content to outbox Chisora the rest of the way. Chisora was running on fumes by round eight as he continued to eat shots. Referee Victor Loughlin finally waved it off in round ten. Time was 2:51.

WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk took in the action from ringside, seated next to top contender Joe Joyce. After the fight, the pair came up to the ring ropes. After Fury verbally abused Usyk, he told Joyce he’d fight him if the Usyk fight can’t be made. He also teased a fourth fight against Deontay Wilder.

Fury added that he has injuries to his right hand and right elbow that may require surgery.